Much has been written and said about Key Biscayne’s Chief of Police Charles Press’ resignation. Some are happy to see the change coming, but most, including us at Islander News, are sad to see “Chuck” leave his post.

We base this not on the performance of the department under his leadership, which can be debated based on each individual’s perspective, but on the MAN himself.

We are sad to see Charles Press, the man, the father, the leader with a giving heart, leave our island’s leadership inner circle. That is what we will miss.

As Chief Press approaches his final days as the leader of our police department, the Village is preparing a sendoff celebration, now scheduled for June 25. Details in next week’s Islander News.

As a token of the Islander’s gratitude for his 17 years of service to the community, we are dedicating our June 24th Islander News issue to Chief Charles Press. We will look back at his career here on the island and at the man himself.

And we want you to be part of this special issue. We are inviting you to send us letters, commentaries and thoughts showing your appreciation for his dedication to the island community; maybe a personal message to let him know that he will be truly missed for years to come.

Send your letters to editor@islandernews.com. Deadline to be published in the June 24 issue is Friday, June 18.