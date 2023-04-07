Irene Rojas, a good eye for your home!

Key Biscayne-based real estate agent Irene Rojas said it isn’t easy selling in a crowded market, such as Miami, but “easy” and “success” are “not friends.”

Rojas has made that inspiration go a long way during her decade-plus career as a licensed real estate agent in Cervera Real Estate’s office on Key Biscayne.

“Building relationships and connections is important,” said Rojas, a mother of two who has lived in the Miami area for 11 years. “And knowing that every client and property is unique.”

Specializing in the mid-luxury market in what she refers to as “The Golden Triangle” of Coconut Grove, Brickell and Key Biscayne -- all places where she has lived -- her knowledge of the local market, her integrity and understanding clients’ needs have paid dividends.

Rojas enjoys traveling with her family and analyzing different styles, whether it’s fashion or homes.

“I have a passion for beautiful things,” she said. “That approach is the same in my business. I have a very good eye for your (next) home.”

Raised in Caracas, Venezuela, where she graduated in the top 10% of her class in 2008 at one of the world’s most respected business schools, Rojas immediately leveraged her education into an internship with the toy giant, Mattel Inc., before becoming a buyer for a popular home decor and design brand, Abstracta Muebles (Grupo Becoblohm).

That three-year stint led to her into completing her master’s degree (MBA) as a Wharton Partner at the University of Pennsylvania.

There, she got involved with several Wharton School of Business activities and events. She also volunteered for Dress for Success, worked for a startup company, and pursued educational opportunities in Fashion Design and Apparel Construction.

Her real estate strategy with clients is based on “3 P’s” -- pricing, preparation, and promotion, “to maximize the return on your property.” She also realizes that “when people are moving, you need to move fast.”

“Irene delivers and gets results!” she said.

Taking advantage of her wide network of local agents, sellers and buyers, Rojas said her goal “is to help clients build real estate wealth and capitalize on their investments while working with a top, experienced agent they can trust.”

She also loves to share tips with her clients, offering recommendations and providing solutions to any concerns.

“I like to use the family approach,” she said. “Our specialty is to use creative strategies to make a match between our clients and the right property, especially when they are relocating from other countries, or cities, and also helping sellers to downsize when their children begin moving out of Key Biscayne.”

Rojas enjoys spending quality time with her husband and children, Isabella, 7, and Andres, 5, as well as playing tennis at the Ocean Club, working out and going for boat rides in the bay.

She stays “very involved” with the Key Biscayne community, offering partnerships with the schools and local businesses.

Being a woman in her line of business, she said, doesn’t hold her back.

“There’s no advantage or disadvantage, but there are pros and cons. But, as they say, being a woman is always an advantage,” she said, laughing.

“But, really, being a mom and working, and doing what you love, is all a blessing in such a nice place as Key Biscayne.”

