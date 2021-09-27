Known for years as 'Island Paradise,' Key Biscayne may have outlived its reputation.

Sandy beaches, self-government, two beachfront public parks, and distanced from crowded Miami by a seven-mile causeway, it sounds idyllic. But lately we’ve seen some bad behavior. Much of it can be blamed on off-island teen rowdies.

But some is definitely local – the Mayor and some council-members were just fined for violating campaign finance laws.

Can we work to stay "Island Paradise?"

Peter Evans is an award winning cartoonist