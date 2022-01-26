Is the Island Paradise sense of security fake?

In the two decades since I moved to this wonderful and unique neck of the woods called Key Biscayne, I have been amazed with all the perks of living on an isolated little island.

It’s only a few minutes away from one of the fastest growing cities in the country. It has amazing beaches named among the best year after year. It looks like a movie set with its manicured parks and gardens. It’s a family oriented, friendly place where everyone knows everybody and it’s impossible to take a walk or go to a local shop without running into a familiar face.

However, over the years, I have watched with horror how we have lowered our guard because of the sense of security that a tight knit community creates. It lowers our guard to an extent that would be unreasonable anywhere else, and I would argue, should not be reasonable here either.

When my daughter was eight, I remember seeing children as young as five alone on their tricycles, going around the block on both the home and condo sides of the island. There’s danger lurking everywhere for a 5-year-old, who is generally completely unaware of their surroundings. Not only can children be abducted from anywhere in a few seconds by an adult with bad intentions, but also people check their cellphones while driving and pulling out of driveways. It’s a tragedy waiting to happen.

It’s true that most people in the Key and elsewhere are nice and well intentioned. But it only takes one bad actor or a distraction to cause a tragedy that, in most cases, can be prevented.

In the last few years, we’ve had incidents such as stolen bikes and cars, violent home invasions, vandalism, and now an armed robbery. Perhaps I tend to imagine the worst, a remainder of the decades I worked as an anchor woman, which left an indelible mark in my mind. Even so, let’s not apply American exceptionalism to our Island Paradise. We may not be the exception to the general rule.

Bad things do happen to good people, and sometimes to good places.

Lana Montalban