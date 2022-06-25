Cape Florida Club is a small community of townhouses and apartments located on Seaview Drive, near the southern tip of the Village just before the entrance to Bill Baggs State Park. After many years renting elsewhere on the Island, I bought a place on Seaview in 2004 and settled in. It is a quiet neighborhood and feels a bit like living in the suburbs of the Village.

Over the past 18 years I have enjoyed getting to know many of my neighbors. We greet each other in the mornings with a friendly nod, often pausing to catch up over a bit of conversation.

About a year ago, a young couple, Jorge and Natalia, moved in next door with their two children, Sebastian (9) and Isabella (6). Jorge was born in Ft. Lauderdale but raised in Barranquilla, Colombia. Natalia is from Cartagena, Colombia.

As Jorge explains, “During Coronavirus, we decided to make a change and live in a better place for our kids. Key Biscayne is just that — a paradise.”

Both kids are very bright. After I mistakenly mispronounced Isabella’s name, she politely informed me, “It’s Isa-BELLA, not Isa-BELL.” I appreciated the correction and try to remember to pronounce her name the right way now.

A couple of weeks ago, I was heading out the door when I spotted Isabella sitting on her front steps.

“Is everything okay?” I asked.

“Oh yes,” she replied enthusiastically. “I am waiting for my new bike to be delivered!”

Later that day, Isabella knocked on my door and asked if I wanted to see the new bike.

“Sure,” I said.

“It’s purple!” she exclaimed, her eyes twinkling with delight.

I stepped outside and there it was: a box about two feet by four feet, still unopened.

“Wow, that’s a gorgeous bike!” I told her, admiring the box. Sometimes a little imagination helps in these situations.

Natalia came out of the house and smiled. I offered to help assemble the new bike, but Natalia assured me that she and Jorge could handle it.

That evening, Jorge came over to inquire about borrowing an air pump. I was happy to lend the pump and helped him inflate the tires. Isabella beamed at her now perfectly-assembled and ready-to-go purple bike.

Jorge told me that the family planned to ride down to No Name Harbor in the State Park, Sebastian on his silver mountain bike and Isabella on her new purple one. “That’s our favorite place to ride,” Jorge said. “We may even make it as far as the lighthouse.”

It’s hard to replicate the magic of receiving a new bike in one’s youth.

Walking is one thing, but to a kid on a bike – it’s as if the doors to the world have flung open. You can ride to a friend’s house or the school or the Village Green. There are so many places to go, and a new freedom to get there.

For adults, bicycling is both a means of transportation and a way to experience the world. Even mundane trips to the store or post office seem more lively. On a bike, you are at eye level with your surroundings and not sealed up inside a car, a shiny metal box with windows. You can actually feel the air on your face, hear the birdsong, and smell the ocean. There is nothing else like it. On two wheels, you stay young.

There is an old photograph at my mom’s house of a Christmas tree with a red bicycle next to it. Across the front of the photo is a blur. That blur is me. I was six years old, and my dad must have snapped the picture as I ran towards my very first bicycle.

Some memories just get sweeter and sweeter over time.

If you would like to comment on this article or if you have a suggestion for a future column, please contact me at: billdurham9@gmail.com or call (786) 218-6332.