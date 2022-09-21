Island community joins global beach cleanup effort

Key Biscayne's shoreline was looking a lot cleaner after civic organizations and community members joined together to participate in International Coastal Cleanup Day, the world's largest volunteer effort that took place on September 17.

From Key Biscayne to California to India and Italy, an estimated 17 million volunteers participated, cleaning ocean-borne trash from beaches worldwide.

In Key Biscayne, among the organizations participating included: Rotary Club of Key Biscayne, the Key Biscayne Community Foundation, and Village of Key Biscayne employees. The volunteers helped clean beaches and mangroves at Bill Baggs Park, Key Biscayne, Hobie Beach and Virginia Key Beach.