The 1995 Village budget: millage rate

When the Village Council agreed upon a tentative 3.99 millage rate in July, it assured the first reduction in ad valorem revenue in the Village's young history.

The cut was small - approximately 587,000, but those cuts could deepen. Several Councilmembers are in favor of reducing the millage rate further, which could result in larger tax breaks for property owners.

How deep the cuts could be depends on Council discussions at the public budget hearings scheduled for September 14 and 28 at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers located on the second floor of the Key Biscayne Bank Building.

Once the tentative millage rate of 3.99 was set by the Council, it couldn't be raised. It can be lowered. "I'm in favor of lowering it," said Councilmember John Waid. "I would have argued for lowering it at the first meeting but decided to let it go into the public forum."

When asked what millage rate he would like to see used for next year's budget, Waid said "3.80."

Residents struggle with deep front yard sinkhole

Give Steve Borrero credit for his calmness. He deserves it. Borrero and his wife Lilliana have dealt with a sinkhole, floating barricades, and an $800 car repair bill, all due to the catch basin from hell. The inefficient catch basin has existed since the Borrero's have lived on the property at 220 McIntyre Street. The five-foot-wide and two-foot-deep sinkhole is recent.

A City of Miami public works truck caused the sinkhole when it backed into the catch basin while attempting to repair loose asphalt around it. “It’s kind of a funny story about how it happened," Borrero said. "The truck backed up to the basin and the rear tire got swallowed up by the drain. They needed a huge tow truck to get it out.”

The Village called the city the same day the sinkhole appeared to request it to be filled. A Miami public works crew came out the following day but told Lilliana Borrero the hole was too big for them to fix. That was July 14. Two months later, Borrero still wonders when the sinkhole and the catch basin in front of his driveway will be fixed.

Latin Night

Under the organizational skills of Lions Club member Raul Ravello, the Key Biscayne chapter enjoyed a full house of people dining and dancing at the first Latin Night held at the Beach Club on Sept. 9.

Boy Scouts

Jorge Mora will have his hands full this year as he will organize the Boys and Cub Scouts of Key Biscayne. The elementary school cafeteria was full of energetic young boys on Sept. 14, all interested in joining the program. During the meeting, parents and students learned what the Scout program can offer and some activities they will be involved in.

Developers to seek impact fee credit

Metro-Dade Commissioner Maurice Ferre's move to exempt some developers from school impact fees could affect Key Biscayne. According to Nestor Toledo, an assistant in Ferre's office, Ferre was looking to excuse eight condominium developments that had already begun construction before the impact fees were put into place.

"These buildings laid the foundation before the law went into effect," Toledo said. "Basically, they were saying they had followed the rules, and now the county was changing the rules. Their developments were already started. It's a very small group.”

Key Biscayne's two major developments - Grand Bay Resort & Residences and Ocean Club - are not included in the eight. However, Grand Bay has said it will seek a credit for the $300,000 it's already paid to the school board because the developer broke ground on the first phase of the development before Oct. 1, when the impact fees are to become effective.

Girls Scouts

Girls Scout and Brownie director Jeanne Easton held an open house at Key Biscayne Elementary School on Sept. 12 for young girls interested in joining the group.

Troop leaders Linda McKenzie, Doreen Stickney, and Lisa Stackpole kept the kids busy by entertaining them with games and challenging their creative side by painting clay pots.

Real Estate Sales

