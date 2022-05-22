Two families who have been longtime island residents are celebrating the birth of their newest grandchild – Alivia Alexandra.

Alivia is the first daughter of Alexandra Andrews Heinrich and Andreas Heinrich. If their last name sounds familiar, they should, as the Andrews and Heinrich families are well known and respected in the community.

The paternal grandparents are Helmut Heinrich, former president of the Lions Club of Key Biscayne and his wife Rosi.

The maternal grandparents are Frank and Megan Andrews.

Alivia Alexandra Heinrich was born early on April 29, weighing 7 pounds and 12 ounces, and measured 19.75 inches.

Congratulations to the entire family and welcome to the Island, Alivia.