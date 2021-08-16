Island gears up for Haiti Earthquake supplies collection and relief effort

In addition to a GoFundMe effort launched Saturday, the Key Biscayne based Flying High 4 Haiti non-profit organization is leading a collection effort for goods and supplies to help the victims of this past weekend's earthquake in Haiti.

Versión en español

The catastrophic 7.2 earthquake that hit Haiti last Saturday, as of Monday morning, had killed close to 1,300 people and thousands more injured, according to a Reuters report.

Inez Lozano, founder of Flying High 4 Haiti and immediate past president of the Key Biscayne Rotary Club, is asking for island residents’ generosity to help donate much needed supplies.

The following are the supplies that we are needed and the drop off locations on the island.

Bottled Water

Water purification tablets

Canned food

Personal care products

Baby and infant supplies

First Aid kits

Blankets

Solar puff lights

Medical supplies:

Gypsona bandages

Elastic bandages

Cervical collars

Syringes

Intravenous needles

Surgical gloves

You may drop off your goods at the following Drop-Off locations on Key Biscayne

- The Golden Hog - 91 Harbor Drive. 8am to 9pm

- Novecento - 620 Crandon Blvd. 12pm - 10pm

- L’Esplanade Mall - 971 Crandon Blvd, Suite 943. 10am - 6pm

- Islander News – 104 Crandon Blvd, Suite 301 between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

If you would like to make a monetary contribution, click here, or visit the Flying High 4 Haiti website here.

You can also send a check to Flying High 4 Haiti to: 265 Grapetree Drive #101, Key Biscayne, FL 33149, or give cash at the FH4H donation box located at The Golden Hog, 91 Harbor Dr.

You can also donate via Venmo @flying-highforhaiti

If you would like to speak with someone at Flying High 4 Haiti, call (305) 301-0024.