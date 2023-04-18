Island group plans April 23 event to raise awareness for special needs children

A Key Biscayne group is planning their first event, "Special Needs Awareness Family Fun Day" on April 23 on the field at the Key Biscayne K-8 Center.

This event, organized by “It Takes a Village,” is designed to foster a sense of community while also raising awareness about special needs. Admission to the family-friendly event and its rides is free.

The event starts at 4 p.m. with "SuperHero" hour exclusively for families with special needs children. During this hour, families can enjoy exclusive, safe and comfortable access to all activities.

General admission will be from 5 to 7:30 pm. There will be food vendors on hand to supply means and snacks during the event. Special needs service providers will also be present to provide support, resources and information.

“We encourage everyone to attend and be part of this special day” said Chiara Bergonzi, of “It Takes a Village.” “We believe that events like these are an essential part of creating a more inclusive and supportive community for families with special needs. It's an opportunity for everyone to come together, have fun, and learn about each other.”

For more information, call (703) 944-9452 or email ittakesavillagekb@gmail.com.