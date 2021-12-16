Island homeowners insured with Citizens could see their bill increase by 11 percent

Property owners insured under the Citizens Property Insurance Corp. umbrella could be facing the maximum increase allowed by a new state law, an 11% cap in 2022 or 12% for 2023 renewals.

The increase, proposed Wednesday, would need approval from the State Office of Insurance Regulation and would take effect for policies that begin to renew in August.

What’s it mean for single-family homeowners in Key Biscayne and Miami-Dade County?

Multi-peril policy rates could climb as much as $449 — from the current average of $4,083, the rate reported Wednesday by the News Service of Florida.

Condo and wind-only customers are not likely to see as large an increase of the lower costs for those types of policies.

The Citizens Board of Governors had contemplated increasing rates by an average of 7.3% next year, depending on factors such as location and vulnerability to storms.

Wednesday’s decision in Tampa could help the state-backed Citizens to help dig itself out of “a sea of red ink,” as Barry Gilway, head of the company, described it to lawmakers in October.

Citizens' policies have expanded by more than 200,000 in two years, to 747,654, and officials expect to surpass 1 million policies by the end of 2022.

Gilway told legislators that 91% of Citizens homeowners policy customers pay less than the average charged by its competitors.

The majority of Citizens customers (more than 285.000) live in Miami-Dade, Broward or Palm Beach counties. Miami-Dade not only has the most Citizens policies, but also ranks among the most expensive premiums in Florida, although Citizens officials say those policies cost significantly less than coverage in the private market.

Citizens is considered by many as “the last resort” after several hurricanes forced private insurers to abandon the state.