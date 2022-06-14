Key Biscayne pet owners will now be able to offer their furry friends all-natural and healthy pet foods with the opening of Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming Key Biscayne.

Opening in the Key Biscayne Galeria Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming Key Biscayne plans to offer items such as gourmet baked treats for pets, toys, accessories, and pet supplies, as well as professional pet grooming right on the island.

Francisco Mata, who co-owns the store with co-owns the business with Fabiola Larach-Mathas, both island residents, said, “We knew it was a perfect fit for us to expand our original idea of a dog bakery while providing a wider range of wonderful all-natural and high-quality products to the island’s dog lovers and visitors.”

The grand opening kicks off on Saturday, June 18 at 9:30 a.m. and runs through Saturday, June 25. Store hours are Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m to 6 p.m and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The store is located at 328 Crandon Blvd #126, Key Biscayne, FL 33149. You can reach them at 317-847-0855.

As part of their grand opening celebration, the 20 customers in the store will receive free Woof Gang Bakery gourmet dog treats for a year. In addition, throughout the event, customers can enter to win great prizes including baskets of pet toys, treats, and more.