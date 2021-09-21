Island resident Ancafu unveils video for his "Groovy Funky Lady"

The musician Ancafu, a talented Venezuelan multi-instrumentalist who has lived in Key Biscayne for almost two decades, presented his first major musical production recently in Miami -- a video for his song, “Groovy Funky Lady,” featuring the local model of Argentine origin, Mora Abella.

The video was recorded in a studio in Miami, by Fernando Coipel, directed by Geo Ruiz, and with a general production by Andres E. Caceres.

Ancafu spoke with Islander News recently about his video and the song, which can be heard on Spotify, Apple iTunes and Amazon Music.

IN. What does Groovy Funky Lady refer to?

It is a song thought of a girl who is getting ready to go to the disco. And Mora represents it excellently in the video.

The rhythm of the song creates the ideal atmosphere as the girl prepares, paints herself, and plays music in the background. The chosen production is a simple set, with color changes. I am happy with the result and the repercussions that the song has had.

In. How did you get started in music and (playing) bass?

I was always inspired by Beatles songs. I played guitar, and I went to buy an electric guitar. And a friend who was with me tells me, “But you always play the upper strings, the bass, because you don’t have a bass.”

And that day I went (with) a bass. I discovered my knack for the instrument and immediately loved being able to keep the rhythm in the songs. I have been in various bands and currently, I am the bassist in (the local band) Miscellaneous Band.”

