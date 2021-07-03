Island resident David Black to lead Sky-tours USA

Key Biscayne resident David Black has been appointed president of Sky-Tours USA.

Black, a 26-year veteran in the hospitality industry, most recently was the Senior Director of Sales at Karisma hotels and resorts, where he oversaw North America wholesale for Mexico and the Caribbean.

He spent his early years using hotel lobbies as his playground in Ocho Rios, on Jamaica’s north coast. He started his career early, working with Sandals and Beaches Resorts, where he credits Jamaican hotel guru, Butch Stewart, for teaching him “everything” he knows about being a hotelier.

Leading the strategic Sky-tours USA brand, Sky-tours International (STI) is confident Black has the ability to successfully identify new distribution channels, create winning relationships with key partners, and leverage his strategic business skills to develop winning solutions throughout the partner-client lifecycle.