Island residents are on the road again: Travel industry resurges despite virus concerns

At the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, amidst border closures and stay-at-home orders, domestic and international travel in the US essentially stopped. As vaccination rates increase, travel has been on the rebound, with airlines seeing major summer surges and travel agencies booking with renewed confidence.

This surge is being felt in Key Biscayne -- even with recent concerns over the Delta variant. The Key Biscayne Community Center, which offers full passport services, this summer has seen an unprecedented number of appointments.

“I have never seen a summer like this,” says the Center’s Roxy Lohuis-Tejeda. “We’ve never seen this amount of business.”

Greg Guiteras, president of Lorriane Travel, said people have begun to book again. “There's so much pent up demand, and as a result of that the United States in particular has seen a dramatic increase in the number of bookings.”

Guitieras says that the Miami and Key Biscayne areas are premium destinations for travelers now. “Florida has been one of the biggest winners in this.”

To Jim Eraso, owner of Jim Eraso Travel, the bookings he has been making are for international travel over the next year or two. “I would say from December onwards we look forward to maybe having it like it used to be before,” he says.

Keeping up with international travel guidelines is a large part of Eraso’s role now. “We have to check every country every few days to make sure they’re open because (restrictions and rules) keep changing,” he says.

Guiteras says his clients are asking new questions, like: “ ‘Can I even go there?’ ‘When I go there, what am I going to be restricted from doing?’ ‘What facilities are going to be closed?’ ‘What sightseeing attractions are going to be open?’ ”

Vaccines are playing a big part in the travel surge. Some countries require tourists to be fully vaccinated. “For our industry, being vaccinated is huge,” says Guiteras. “It gives you, the vaccinated traveler, a lot more peace of mind.”

The cruise industry, which is back in business after 15 months, is seeing their ships filling and future bookings rise.

At the beginning eof the pandemic, the CDC issued a “no sail” order for cruise ships. Later, it updated that guidance with a “conditional sailing order,” setting strict mandates on when and how ships can travel from port.

In June Carnival, Royal Caribbean and other lines returned to operation -- but they included safety protocols that required passengers to provide proof of vaccination. This resulted in Governor Ron DeSantis signing into a law a ban on vaccination mandates for ships leaving Florida’s ports.

His concern about the “vaccine passport” was that it hampered the cruise industry and cost the state millions of dollars in tourist dollars.

This past Sunday, however, a federal judge permitted Norwegian Cruise Lines to ask customers to show proof of vaccination before boarding a ship -- dealing a blow to DeSantis’ law.

Eraso says cruise bookings for the next two years have increased since ships have begun to set sail again. Safe travels are a major priority for these clients. “All my clients are concerned about people being vaccinated.”

Guiteras notes that the industry will be under increased scrutiny as it reopens. “The weakest link in the chain can ruin it for the cruise lines that are doing everything perfect.”

Travel arrangements have become more complex, so all travel experts advise that people start planning early.

“Passport services are not back to normal,” says Lohuis-Tejada. “We are working with huge delays.” Her advice? “If you book a ticket, make sure it is changeable, transferable, and refundable. You may have to be flexible with your travel plans as you wait for your passport.”