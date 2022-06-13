Island residents learn about area’s ‘backyard birds’

This past week, Rumya Sundaram, Citizen Scientist coordinator for the Key Biscayne Community Foundation, hosted a lecture at the Community Center featuring Brian Rapoza of the Tropical Audubon Society.

The topic was “Miami’s Backyard Birds,” featuring year round resident birds of Key Biscayne plus birds that migrate over the winter season.

Almost 300 different species visit the Key each year. Brian spoke about how you can make your backyard more attractive to migrating birds for a stopover habitat.

The Citizen Scientist Lecture Series is held on the third Thursday of each month. For more information, visit keyscience.org