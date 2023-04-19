Island residents weigh in on lively dogs-on-beach debate

With the exception of well-behaved service dogs, Miami-Dade County guidelines state that dogs are not allowed on Key Biscayne beaches. Nevertheless, several island residents have decided not to obey the law, regularly bringing their pets with them to bathe in the ocean, walk along the shore, or accompany them as they lounge on a towel.

There are some passionate perspectives on both ends of the spectrum regarding this specific policy.

Islander News has received several complaints about this issue. In a recent letter to the editor, Rachel Di Pietro pointed out how dogs on the beach endanger wildlife. She noted an incident on Crandon Beach “where the shorebirds our group was observing kept getting scared off by loose dogs.”

“Residency does not entitle (people) to bring their dog anywhere,” she wrote. “Keep your dog on a leash, where it is required, and keep it out where it’s not allowed. It can disturb the rest of us who come to Key Biscayne to recreate in other ways.”

Village Police Chief Frank Sousa said he has personally been monitoring the beach three to four times a day. On a recent weekend, he issued two warnings to Key Biscayne residents who said they were aware of the law. The dog owners cooperated, leaving the beach, he said.

Many residents disagree with the “no dogs” policy and choose to disregard it. A young service-dog owner said she “would never raise a complaint about a non-service dog being on the beach,” since she strongly believes “all dogs should have the freedom to enjoy the beach.”

The Key Biscayne resident proposed allowing “all dogs to be on-leash during weekends when there are more people around,” in addition to requiring “dogs to be neutered, similar to the policy at dog parks, to prevent conflicts and fights with other dogs.”

In a Whatsapp chat called Key Biscayne Pets, some animal lovers empathized with those who wish to enforce the law prohibiting dogs on the beach. A member believes that unfortunately, bringing dogs leads to unsanitary conditions, since urine isn’t something that can be properly cleaned and most owners don’t pick up after their pets.

In response to this, a group member argued that “Every time I visit the beach, I see plenty of human waste such as beer cans, bottle caps, wrappers, and more,” declaring that the issue isn’t the dogs themselves, but rather, their owners.