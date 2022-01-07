Island’s Christmas tree disposal schedule set

The collection of live Christmas trees for recycling in Key Biscayne will start on January 11 for single family homes during bulk trash pick-up days.

In January, island bulk trash pick-up takes place on Tuesday, January 11, Thursday January 13 and Friday, January 14. Please click here for the color-coded map by Great Waste to determine which day Christmas trees will be picked up in your neighborhood.

Residents should place trees out for pick-up at the same location where they would normally place bulk trash for collection.

If you reside in condominium communities, Key Biscayne’s Public Works will pick up clean trees placed along the swale in front of the buildings. This will continue for the entire month of January.

You must remove all lights, ornaments, decorations and tree stands before placing your tree outside for collection.

For those interested in something different, you can turn your clean Christmas tree into a $10 gift card to Casa Tua Cucina during the Swire Properties' 2nd Annual Tree Recycling Event. Click here for details.