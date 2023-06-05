Island’s Cub Scout Pack 149 graduation

This past weekend, it was Graduation Day for the Key Biscayne Cub Scout Pack 149 – the first graduation of the Scouts in Key Biscayne.

The graduates and family members were joined in the ceremony by Key Biscayne Mayor Joe Rasco and Kristin Gasser, executive director from Boy Scouts of America, South Florida Council. Both received a special Certificate of Appreciation from Pack 149.

For more information, or to join the island’s Cub Scout pack, visit https://beascout.scouting.org/ and plug in Key Biscayne’s zip code: 33149.