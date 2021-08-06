The spike in the number of positive COVID cases in Florida and Miami-Dade County – while Florida reported over 21,000 cases in a 24-hour period Saturday – is bringing unpleasant memories to the island’s gastronomy industry.

“We are back at it, full force,” said Yesenia Randazzo, owner of Randazzo’s Italian Restaurant, in reference to safety protocols. “We do not want to go backwards to the madness of last summer. We need to avoid any lockdowns or stricter measures.”

Many of the restaurant operators we spoke with shared the same thought, with many placing emphasis on the vaccination of their staff.

“The entire team is fully vaccinated,” reported Antonio Braschi, owner of Costa Med Bistro and Kazumi restaurants, where all safety protocols are followed as it relates to masking policies and sanitizing. “Our service and kitchen staff wear masks, and we still sanitize tables and chairs after each use. Clients and staff safety continues to be paramount.” Braschi added that even though everyone is vaccinated, they continue to regularly test their staff.

Milanezza’s Gladys Arneri told Islander News that “we never stopped adhering to the safety protocols from last year, with the exception of opening for indoor dining.” All staff wear masks and tables are disinfected.

At Winn Dixie, their policy of “encouraging” the use of masks remains in force.

“We remain committed to caring for and supporting the communities we serve while following local, state and federal guidelines,” Meredith Hurley, director of Public Relations & Community for Southeastern Grocers, Winn Dixie’s parent company, said in an email to Islander News.

“With the rise in COVID-19 cases, we continue to encourage customers to practice social distancing and wear masks while shopping in our stores,” Hurley said.

Reina Gonzalez, who along with her husband David Gonzalez, own Boater’s Grill, Lighthouse Café and The Cleat inside Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park, said the staff is fully vaccinated, and added: “Our service staff has never stopped wearing masks.”

At La Scala Italian Restaurant, owner Chandra DeSilva, who’s team is fully vaccinated, says he wants to be “responsible in dealing with his customers.” He said they are in the routine of wearing a mask all the time. “We never stopped wearing a mask, but we want to make sure there are no lapses.”

DeSilva also provides hand sanitizer at every table, and has started steam sanitizing the restaurant daily. “You just can’t be too careful.”

Randazzo said that at one point he had a fully vaccinated waiter who would not wear a mask on the way to and from the tables, but that person is now wearing a mask all the time. “and our kitchen staff never stopped wearing masks,” said Randazzo.

As with many of the operators we spoke with, Costa Med’s Braschi is hopeful new restrictions are not as constraining as those of last summer. “A repeat of last summer’s lockdown is not the answer, we all just have to act in a responsible and safe manner. We will continue to do our part to prioritize our staff and customers safety.”

Randazzo agrees. “I think if we work together as a community, and we all get serious again about being safe, we can get these numbers going in the right direction again.”

This is echoed by all the operators we spoke to.