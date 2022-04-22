The 47th All-Island Tennis Tournament, the longest running adult tennis tournament in South Florida, is set to take the courts on April 27. The registration deadline is April 24.

Proceeds from the tournament will benefit local non-profit and not-for- profit organizations. Last year’s tournament benefited the Key Biscayne Tennis Association, Eileen McCaughan Scholarship Fund, Multiple Sclerosis Society, Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and First Serve Miami (formerly Greater Miami Tennis Patrons).

Last year, at the height of the COVID pandemic, the tournament drew about 275 players.

The tournament will run from April 27-June 5. With more than 40 divisions, there is something for everyone.

Entry Fee: $40, 1 division; $49, 2 or 3 divisions. To register, go to www.allislandtournament.com. For more information, contact Eaine Wingfield at wingfield305@yahoo.com or call (305) 877-2225