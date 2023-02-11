Yes, we know it's a different type of "futbol" being played on Sunday, but many Key Biscayne officials, residents and associates apparently are excited to watch this year’s Super Bowl, 50 years since the Miami Dolphins closed out their historic perfect season.

So, we surveyed 50 people and the results showed a split decision, with 54% leaning toward the Philadelphia Eagles to beat the Kansas City Chiefs.

Here is a sampling of the fairly divided choices for the Big Game in Glendale, AZ, at 6:30 p.m. on Fox TV:

Mayor Joe Rasco: Eagles, 20-17. If the Eagles run the ball at full throttle, they have a better chance of keeping (Patrick) Mahomes off the field and controlling the game. If they can't run on KC, it will be a blowout!

Mike Davey, former Mayor: Chiefs, 31-20. Would never go for the Eagles, unless they are playing the Cowboys.

Raquel Regalado, Dist. 7 Commissioner: Chiefs, 27-24. Mahomes and (Travis) Kelce are the best QB/receiver combo in the league.

Frank Sousa, Key Biscayne Police Chief: Eagles, 29-16. They have the No. 1 offense, and their defense is far superior to what the Chiefs have faced.

Fausto Gomez, president of the Key Biscayne Condominium Presidents' Council and former mayoral candidate: I prefer the Chiefs. They are an AFC team, same conference as our Miami Dolphins. Won’t venture the score. Will just enjoy the game in the company of family and friends.

Benjamin Nussbaum, Village Chief Financial Officer: Eagles 27, Chiefs 24. The real football is played with your feet!

Todd Hofferberth, Village Parks & Recreation Director: I don’t have a horse in the race, but if I had to choose, I would bet that the Eagles will win, 31-24. I almost always root for the underdog. Jalen Hurts has been one of the best stories in the NFL this year and I hope he can continue proving the experts wrong.

Jon Garito, manager of Key Biscayne Tennis Association: Chiefs, 27-20. I liked their performance all season.

Paul Zuccarini, manager of Key Biscayne Beach Club: Eagles, 31-27. I was born in Philadelphia, and I also like cheesesteaks.

Yesenia Randazzo, owner of Randazzo’s Italian Restaurant: Chiefs, 28-21. Patrick Mahomes and his offensive line are the most impressive in the league right now. Either way, it will be nice to see two brothers in the Super Bowl this year. Congratulations to the Kelce brothers in advance!

H. Francis Reaves, Esq., founder of Parent Your Parents: Eagles, 24-10. My favorite first cousin lives in Philly.

Vivian Galego-Mendez, VP Managing Broker BHHS EWM Realty Key Biscayne: Eagles win, 34-20. Eagles are the best team in football.

Manny Cambó, owner of Ace Hardware: Chiefs 24, Eagles 17. I am an AFC man. Period.

Marshall Steingold, president of Miami Maps Inc.: Chiefs, 27-23. As injured and beat up as Patrick Mahomes is, he fights desperately for the win. All things considered, true grit will prevail. Looking forward to a great game!!

Nick Lopez-Jenkins, former Village Council candidate: Chiefs, 27-20. The reason? M-A-H-O-M-E-S.

Luis “Lucho” de la Cruz, former Village Council member and mayoral candidate: Chiefs! 27-24. Because "Mahomey" has the experience and is at the top of his game, although he is a bit hobbled by the high ankle sprain. I actually think the ankle makes him into a more effective passer because he has to play a more conventional game rather than always be ready to run. He is RESILIENT!!!

Jorge Gonzalez, owner of The Golden Hog: Eagles will win by a score of 17-13. I lived in Pennsylvania from 2004 to 2006 and followed Donovan McNabb back in those days.

Betty Conroy Sime, former Village Council member whose grandson, Christian McCaffrey, plays for the 49ers: Eagles will win, 31-17. Except for the position of kicker, I feel the Eagles have the better players.

Eddie Blanco, Key Biscayne firefighter: I’m picking Philly to win 27-24. Hard to bet against Mahomes and Andy Reid, but Philly is the more complete team.

Xavier Suarez, former Miami-Dade County District 6 Commissioner: I have to go with Philadelphia. Something about "Silver Linings Playbook," a movie that I absolutely love. It could be, because I went to Villanova for my undergrad. It could be because quarterbacks from now on have to be very good athletes that can run and throw. Maybe it’s because of "Rocky" and Sylvester Stallone and the Liberty Bell and Benjamin Franklin. Or maybe just a hunch.