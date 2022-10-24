Friction between Key Biscayne's youth flag football and soccer programs appears to be deflated after the last Village Athletics Advisory Board meeting that was held in the Community Center's Adult Lounge after technical issues had scrapped the live feed.

"The meeting went well," said Todd Hofferberth, Parks and Recreation Director. "Basically, it ended up being a full discussion of the issue flag football is encountering with soccer, (although) the Advisory Board consistently addresses all sports, and working to make sure everybody obtains the best possible field space."

The latest issue has involved two of the fall sports at Village Green South, where soccer practice and stray balls have interfered with flag football play, which involves 110 kids in four divisions of co-ed play, between the ages of 5 and 14.

"The issue was when (flag football is) coming onto the field and making sure soccer moves off," Hofferberth said. "Sometimes there will be some soccer practice on the (outside) grass and balls are flying in and interrupting games, so we have to mitigate that."

The behavior of the participants in youth athletics also was addressed at the meeting after a flag football coach was suspended after a verbal spat involving a soccer team, but now that coach has been reinstated. Flag football continues through the beginning of November.

"It had been going well, and (actually) got better after that incident," Hofferberth said, "but then the parents said it disintegrated again and it became more of an issue. So, they wanted to make sure that it didn't return to what (it was before all this)."

Hofferberth left the meeting with the satisfaction knowing that parents and coaches understand the situation facing youth sports on the island.

"Of course, we don't have the inventory (of fields) as to what they would like to do, but we do prioritize flag football when it's in season," he said. "We want to have kids participating in sports -- it's a great thing.

"The good part of the equation is that we do have many kids playing; the other side is just that we don't have enough fields to accommodate them all."

One other issue that has been raised is the interruption of play when kids on electric bikes and scooters cut, illegally, across the Village Green turf.

"That is something we are trying to address," said Hofferberth, who has reached out to Police Chief Frank Sousa, whose officers have been trying to rein in violators with the "Scoot Safe" program. "It's becoming an impact (elsewhere, too).”QS

In other youth sports news, Village Council members Tuesday night approved a one-year exception for Key Biscayne's youth rugby program, which would allow 15 exemptions for off-island kids to join the 6-, 8- and 10-year-old age group teams so enough players can fill out those rosters. Council also allowed eight coaches and their kids from off the island to be accepted into the field hockey program, assuring that sport would be intact this season.

Marcelo Radice, who has been running Key Biscayne's youth soccer program for 12 years, just asked Council members that exemptions like these be "consistent in all sports."