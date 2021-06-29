Island sees increasing level of residents’ vaccinations, next vaccination event happens Wednesday

The numbers keep rising. But in this case, that’s a good thing for Key Biscayne residents.

Nearly 83% of the island’s residents 16 and older have been vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus, almost 30% higher than the Miami-Dade County percentage (53.87) and almost 40% higher than Florida’s overall count (44.44% for those fully vaccinated as of 6 a.m. June 24, according to CDC data).

“That’s impressive,” said Village of Key Biscayne Manager Steve Williamson. “With almost 83%, it looks like we’re definitely an outlier from (the rest of the state). And it’s been going up the past six weeks. It was like 72% when I arrived in mid-May.

“It just shows that most of the people on Key Biscayne see it as an important thing to do, and why you can see it’s been more vibrant lately (at restaurants, bars and shopping areas, for instance). People are feeling very comfortable.”

Your next chance to get a free vaccine will be Wednesday, June 30, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (or until supplies are exhausted) at the Key Biscayne Community Center.

“The last time we did this, we had close to 700 people, and it’s been that way the first two times,” Williamson said. “We can do our job to get (the percentage) higher.”

The Pfizer vaccine (for ages 12 and older) and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine (one dose for ages 18 and older) will again be provided Wednesday. You may get your second Pfizer dose regardless of where you received the first one but you must bring your vaccination certificate.

You do not have to be a Key Biscayne resident to get a vaccine at the pop-up clinic.

“We’ve always left it open for everyone,” Williamson said, pointing out non-residents who work on the Key, for example, or for those who shop, eat or just visit in the area.

Florida’s Department of Health recently ended its daily reports but does send out one each Friday.

Miami-Dade ranks fifth among Florida’s counties for vaccine percentages, trailing Sumter (72.63%), St. John’s (56.54), Sarasota (55.97) and Collier (54.10).

Palm Beach is at 48.17%, while Broward is at 47.63%.

How important is getting the vaccine?

An Associated Press analysis of May data shows what’s being called “breakthrough” infections in fully vaccinated people accounting for fewer than 1,200 of more than 853,000 hospitalizations (about 0.1%). And only about 150 of the more than 18,000 COVID-related deaths (about 0.8%) in May were in fully vaccinated people.

When it came to getting at least one vaccine, Florida’s percentage jumped to 56%, while Miami-Dade’s count soared to 68% for those 12 and older.

Florida ranks 27th in percentage of doses administered (83.65% of 24,639,665 doses distributed to the state) and also ranks 27th in the percentage of the population fully vaccinated.

Seattle recently became the first major U.S. city to reach a 70% vaccination rate with San Francisco close behind.

Across the nation, 53% of eligible Americans have been fully vaccinated, while 63% (66% of adults) have received at least one dose, according to the CDC’s COVID Data Tracker.

The pandemic death total has surpassed 600,000.

If you cannot make it to Wednesday’s pop-up clinic, visit the Miami-Dade website for the COVID vaccine locator. Click here.