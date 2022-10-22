Island spared hurricane’s harshest wrath, but it served as reminder to remain diligent in resiliency efforts

The Hawaiians have a saying: “Never turn your back on a big wave.” On Key Biscayne, we don’t usually have to worry about the big waves because our coast is protected by a series of coral reefs that cause them to break further offshore.

But the confluence of Hurricane Ian churning in the Atlantic Ocean to the north of us and the higher-than-normal king tides on September 30th meant we were in for something unusual.

That Friday morning, the coconut telegraph was buzzing. Folks all over South Florida were posting on social media about seeing large waves rolling in from the east. Intrigued, I decided to head over to the Beach Club to have a look. It was a clear-blue-sky day and when I got there around 11 a.m. – still an hour before high tide – frothy waves were already surging across the width of the beach.

Several adventurous people, including Key resident Jack Attias, were out on surfboards. Attias said the waves down near the Towers and Mar Azul were perhaps a foot overhead. He estimated that further north, near the Commodore Club, the waves were even higher – maybe two or three feet overhead.

Geno Marron, longtime bartender extraordinaire at The Ritz Carlton, and at the Sonesta before that, went out for a morning swim that day despite the waves. He said in 40 years here he had never before seen surf conditions like those.

Francisco Rodriguez was visiting from Atlanta with his girlfriend, Lindsay. I suggested that if he wanted to go into the water, I would shoot a video. In retrospect, that was a bad idea. Over Lindsay’s protestations, Francisco and I waded thigh-high out into the ocean. As he dove into the waves, I began filming. I managed to remain upright through the first set of waves, but it was the one I didn’t see that knocked me over. Isn’t that always the way?

There was a terrific undertow, my knee buckled, and I felt myself being pulled under. For a terrifying moment, I didn’t know if I would be able to stand up again. Fortunately Francisco saw me struggling and quickly came over to help.I felt some pain in my knee that day, but it wasn’t until the next day that I felt the deep ache.

A trip to Doctor’s Hospital brought the welcome news that I had suffered a bad sprain and nothing worse. My knee is still sore and my mobility has been limited, but overall I feel fortunate to have escaped as I did.

Most of the time, it can be easy to forget we live on a barrier island. When enjoying dinner at one of the wonderful restaurants along Crandon Boulevard or sitting in our air-conditioned home on the Key watching a movie, the last thing on most of our minds is the shifting sand at our shore. But the reality is that our coast is forever changing and we can’t take anything for granted.

Key Biscayne sits at the bottom end of a chain of barrier islands that hug Florida’s coast. Our island was formed over thousands of years through the deposition of sand on an underlying layer of limestone. The process of deposition and erosion is ongoing, despite many efforts over the years to stave it off, including jetties that were installed in the 1940s and the more recent efforts at beach renourishment.

Though we can slow down nature, we can never stop it.

Key Biscayne was spared the brunt of Hurricane Ian. Compared to our neighbors in the southwestern part of the state, we were extraordinarily lucky. But their experience should be a lesson to us: We need to keep our sights focused on understanding and respecting our natural environment, on resiliency, and on making sure that our bridges to the mainland remain secure. Strong waves are out there, and should one of them knock us down, let’s hope there will be someone like Francisco Rodriguez there to help us stand up again.

