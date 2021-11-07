Hi Justo,

I reached out to the Islander a couple months ago to let the community know that my husband, Ron Erbel, is undergoing treatment for cancer. As you may know, he is being treated for cancers that developed after volunteering with a special task force in New York after September 11,2001.

The main reason I am contacting you at this time is to share how wonderful our Key Biscayne community is.

Ron and I have been so supported, loved and cared for from the moment we started this journey.

The members of the Key Biscayne Fire Department have gone way above and beyond to be sure we have everything we need or want.

We have also received an outpour of cards, gifts and tasty treats from many.

Two particular people need to be recognized for their loving efforts.

First, Amy Zambrano (Our Island Angel) reached out to the neighborhood and led a meal train. We are having delicious meals delivered every Sunday evening from a different person every week.

Second, Yesenia Randazzo, the owner of Randazzo Restaurant, has been delivering freshly prepared meals from her incredible restaurant every Wednesday evening. If you have not had a meal at this restaurant then you are missing a fabulous treat.

I can not tell you how much we appreciate all the care and kindness we are experiencing. We are on a tough journey, but having all this love makes the roller coaster ride so much easier.

Yes, the meals are appreciated at the end of a long day at the hospital. But it fills our heart knowing the entire community is rooting for Ron.

With so much appreciation,

Victoria Jackson