In honor of Veterans Day, Winn Dixie will offer an 11 percent discount to all veterans and active military service members this Veterans Day, Thursday Nov. 11, on all qualifying grocery purchases with a valid military ID.

The offer is good at all Winn Dixie, Fresco y Más and Harveys Supermarket stores.

Additionally, and to further support the men and women who have served, and continue to serve, our country, customers are invited to support the USO by simply rounding up their grocery total to the nearest dollar or by making a donation at checkout.

Each cent raised will be donated directly to the USO to help military members and their families.

The program will run from November 11 to Tuesday, November 16.

“We admire and appreciate our military heroes who put their lives on the line for our country,” said Elizabeth Thompson, Chief People Officer of Southeastern Grocers, who owns Winn Dixie.

Since 2018, the grocery chain has donated $4.1 million to Folds of Honor, equating to more than 815 educational scholarships to the children and spouses impacted by a loved one’s sacrifice for the US military.