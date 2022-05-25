Islander interns enjoy Prom night

As the school year winds down, high school seniors are enjoying their last days of high school, including attending their Senior Proms!

This past Saturday, some of Islander News interns enjoyed a well-earned and deserved night of fun as they enjoyed their MAST Academy Senior prom.

Congratulations to Eli Zang, Jonathan Mendez, Ava Castañeda and Vicky Zang! We are very proud of you and will miss you… after one more Burger and Bits!!

Also enjoying her Prom night was Alexandra Fadel, another one of Islander News interns! Hope you had a great time Ale, we are proud of you!

Burgers and Bits is an Islander News #tasteofkeybiscayne feature where these four self-proclaimed burger experts - Ava, Eli, Jonathan and Vicky - try different burgers from around the island and give "bits" on them.

For their latest "Burgers and Bits" episode, click here.