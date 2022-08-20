Islander News interns prove once more: The future is bright

There are times in life when the teacher, or mentor, learns more than the students.

See, internships are an opportunity for a youngster to learn valuable job skills to help them look more desirable to future employers.

And part of our responsibility is to help our interns prepare to pursue their future with greater purpose and intent, while providing them real life experiences that can help them establish meaningful and personalized career goals.

In the case of our graduating intern group – the Fab Five – I think we learned much more from them than they learned from us. They also reinvigorated my belief that teens today are far more advanced than at least I was at their age. Our graduating intern team included: Ava Castañeda, Alexandra “Ale” Fadel, Elizabeth “Eli” Zang, Jonathan “Jonny” Mendez, and Victoria “Vicky” Zang.

To say I’m proud of them would be an understatement. We had fun, we benefited from their ideas and interactions, and they provided energy to our company and invaluable lessons to yours truly.

As they head toward the next step of their lives, going to college – The American University Paris for Ava, New York University for Ale, Vanderbilt for Eli, Notre Dame for Jonny, and Brown University for Vicki – I want to offer my humble THANK YOU and tell them how proud I am of them. This group is special and I, for one, look forward to following their success. Do not forget their names as you will be seeing them in light in the future.

As we start assembling the next group, Fernanda Garcia and Sienna Lallemand so far, with others to come, I’m confident they will work hard to fill the huge shoes left behind.

To Ava, Ale, Eli, Jonathan and Vicki, remember, always keep your head up and wear a smile, even if it’s a fake one. Show your ample abilities and never be afraid to try new things.

Your impact on me personally, and Islander Media, is deep and will remain long-lasting.