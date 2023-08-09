Islander News wins several awards in the Florida Press Association Newspaper contest

Two Islander News journalists earned first-place honors in the annual Florida Press Association Weekly Newspaper Contest Awards, held recently at The Westin Sarasota. Those were part of six total awards won by Key Biscayne's oldest media outlet.

Hillard Grossman earned a first-place award for an obituary honoring Hilario Candela, designer of the iconic Miami Marine Stadium.

"I got to know a little about Mr. Candela several months earlier during an all-Spanish Zoom meeting arranged by Commissioner Raquel Regalado," Grossman said. "That man was a young genius. The stadium is full of history and has, for the most part, weathered the heat and storms all these years. It's just a shame he won't get to see what the final renovated product will look like."

Grossman also earned three second-place awards and a third-place honor as judges across the country made their selections from well over 1,000 entries in various categories and divisions. In his first two years since becoming an Islander News contributor, Grossman has won nine awards.

“The Islander News and its readers are lucky to have such a talented storyteller in Hillard,” said Tom Clifford, associate publisher and editor. “He has been a reporter for about 40 years and has won literally hundreds of journalism awards. His insightful reporting and quality storytelling ensure readers are current with news and the people who make Key Biscayne such a unique place.”

Peter Evans captured first place for his collection of original editorial cartoons. In this day and age, it has become difficult for editorial cartoonists to tip-toe the fine lines that define current political and social agendas, but judges honored Evans for his creativity.

“Peter often strikes a cord and upsets the proverbial apple cart, making life a little tougher for me," said Publisher Justo Rey, laughing. “But there is no denying that he understands our community and what the current hot issues are. I think Peter did a superb job putting together the Year in Review through political cartoons."

Grossman's second-place honors included an Educational Feature on MAST Academy's exceptional senior, Zoë Diederich; a Business Reporting story on the hurricane insurance crisis for homeowners; and the Christmas tree scam and subsequent "miracle" at the Key Biscayne Community Church in the Breaking News category.

The third-place story was in the Sports Features category, focusing on Key Biscayne's new youth basketball director and his NBA connection.

"Just last week, an aspiring journalist asked me what the most difficult part of being a writer was," Grossman said. "That's fairly easy: Try not to offend anyone, be factually correct, and try to make it interesting. But not necessarily in that order."

For a complete list of contest winners, click here.