Islander to publish mini-endorsements ahead of Mayoral primary

An election tradition as entrenched in Key Biscayne as campaigning on the corner of Crandon and Harbor is Islander News publishing residents’ mini-endorsements of candidates.

Starting in our July 21 issue, we will publish mini-endorsements for the three longtime residents running for the office of Village Mayor:

- Fausto Gomez

- Katie Petros

- Joe Rasco.

Mini-endorsements should be emailed to editor@islandernews.com by 5 p.m. on the Friday prior to publication. So, for the July 21 edition, your submission must be received on July 15.

List the specific reasons for supporting your candidate. Islander News will not run letters that attack a candidate, or letters that are submitted anonymously. All submissions must be signed.

Your endorsement is limited to 150 words, and they must be the author’s original words. We suggest you do a word count before submitting to us. Mini-endorsements may be edited for clarity, legal ramifications, length or general taste.

The opinions expressed in mini-endorsements are the writer’s alone. They should not be considered a reflection of the opinion of Islander News management, employees or advertisers.

We also reserve the right to refuse to publish submitted endorsements for the same reasons.

Another election news, Islander News is planning – in partnership with the Key Biscayne Chamber of Commerce -- our Primary 2022 Mayoral Debate. The debate is set for 6 p.m. Thursday, July 28 at the Village Council Chambers. It will also be televised locally.