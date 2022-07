Longtime resident Heidy Frank went hiking with family and friends from Key Biscayne to Tyrol, Austria for her birthday this summer and took along a copy of Islander News!

“Hello, see where the Islander News made it to! 1,438 meters up a mountain hike to the Durrenberg Alm! Beautiful, idyllic nature with fresh crisp mountain air. I love the Alps, but I love coming home to our beloved Key Biscayne.”

Welcome back Heidy and thanks for sharing!