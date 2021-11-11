Parking charge

“Nobody’s complaining!” said the Crandon Park employee about the new fees instituted at that facility at the beginning of the week. She said that instead of stopping each time to pay the 50 cent per car fee, some regular users are choosing to take advantage of the $10 “Parky the Pelican” parking permits, which enables use of the park all year for one fee.

Metro officials stress that the new fees are for automobile parking only. Those going by foot or bicycle are exempt from the charge.

Youth Super Bowl

For the fourth year in a row, the Redskins, coached by Paul Zuccarini Sr., won the Super Bowl. Unlike last year’s rout of the Dolphins, this year’s game was one of the best ever played. The Packers were led by Charlie Lau, and the score was tied at 21-21 with time running out. Lau attempted a 45-yard field goal on the last play of the game.

Standing in front of the goal post was Redskin Scott Hardie, in case the kick was short. It was. Hardie ran the ball down the field until he was surrounded by Packers, then lateralled the ball to Evan Whittle, who galloped the final 80 yards for the winning touchdown.

Athletic Club Dance

It was a gala night at the Key Biscayne Hotel last Saturday as the Key Biscayne Athletic Club held their first Annual Dance.

Music was provided by the SaltWater Band. At times it was good solid Hillbilly rock, and at other times just good ol’ foot stomping music. Once in a while the band played a slow number for the over 25 set.

The whole shebang was put together by Ray Sullivan, Connie DeWitt, Sally Brody, Judy Reinach, Sandy Pagett, Shirley Goble, and KBAC president Jack Clancy.

There were door prizes galore. Cliff Brody won a jigsaw, and Ruth Coleman won a basket of cheer. Bill and Sandy Earle captured the weekend at the Sonesta Beach Resort, Mary and John Craybill won the weekend at the Royal Biscayne.

Mercy Hospital Ball

Island residents have again been tapped to chair the Mercy Ball after Mr. and Mrs. Richard Longacre’s successful soiree several years ago.

This year, Tom and Gail Kimen will serve as co-chairs along with Ana and Moises Hernandez. The Mercy Ball is one of the crown jewels of Miami’s social calendar. “We look forward to a fun-filled evening and hopefully we will be able to raise funds for the hospital,” remarked Mr. Kimen.

Veterinarian house calls

Dr. Carlos A. Roa, veterinarian and Key resident for two and one half years, has recently started taking house calls from his Crandon Boulevard apartment. Roa lives with his wife Deborah and their three children, Denise, John, and Christian.

Roa graduated from the University of Mexico School of Veterinary Medicine in Mexico City. Although licensed in Mexico, he had to sit for national boards in the US before he could practice here.

Roa’s first Key patient turned out to be a charity case. Karen Marshall found a sick dog in front of 7-Eleven one evening. She called Roa, who came to her home that night to treat the sick animal. The following day, he transported his canine patient to the Humane Society. The Benji look-alike is still undergoing treatment at the center but will be up for adoption soon as he is making excellent progress.

Yacht Club

If you were awakened by the sound of reggae music on Saturday night, you were not dreaming. It was just the fun music from the Bahamian-themed party at the Yacht Club.

Guests dined on conch, grouper and Bimini bread as the young-at-heart danced the night away to live music. Joining the festivities were Deitlinda and Dean Coleman and Irmy and Chuck Lipcon.

Keasler wins top prize

John Keasler of Key Biscayne, whose column appears in the Miami News and is syndicated nationally, was awarded first prize by the Florida Press Association for writing the best column in the state of Florida.

The Keaslers live on Fernwood Road. Mrs. Keasler, of Lakeland and La Belle, formerly wrote for newspapers and magazines and now edits book manuscripts. The Keaslers have six children and two grandchildren

Concert Series

Classical guitarist Rene Gonzalez will perform at a Musical Matinee Tuesday, at Roger’s on the Green at Crandon Golf Course. This will be one of the series of luncheon concerts being hosted by the Key Biscayne Concert Series. Gonzalez is a pupil of the Cuban guitar master Juan Mercadal. He also teaches at the University of Miami

Crandon Park Zoo

Gordon Hubbell, superintendent at the Crandon Park Zoo, displays the new mobile veterinary clinic.

Its rear bumper is actually an air-compressor. Its various compartments on the sides have small operating tables, trays, and equipment for medicines. “With this new truck we will be able to bring the operating room to the animal which in some situations is vital.”