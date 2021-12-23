St. Agnes School

Students of St. Agnes School were among those attending the 10th Annual March of Dimes “Tomorrow Happens Today” youth conference, held at the Mailman Center for Child Development.

Question

Q: What new features would you like to see in The Islander News?

A: It’s a good newspaper, but why don’t you try a ‘10 Years Ago’ type column?

Flu Shot

Father Meyers rolled up his sleeve for a swine flu shot Wednesday. He must have set a good example because Dr. Handwerker reported that about 600 people had received shots by 11 that morning. Jean Peroni, shown here, was one of those administering shots.

Full Time

Dick Vernon is a full-time Key Biscayner — one who lives, works and plays on the Key. Most daylight hours he can be found in the pharmacy at his drug store or at the Key Biscayne Savings and Loan Association, where he is president.

The odd moments when he is able to slip away, he enjoys one of the most delightful aspects of living on Key Biscayne—the beach, with its sea breeze, sunshine, view, and friendly people.

Grapetree Townhomes

Just over a year ago, the Club Kawama condominium townhouse project was on the ropes. Few of the residences on Grapetree Drive had been sold. To avoid foreclosure, the developers sold the property to American Design and Development, who renamed the project “Grapetree Townhomes.”

Now all the units have been purchased. What happened?

“Clearly we wanted to sell as soon as possible,” said a company spokesperson. Starting prices were lowered by $20,500 to $69,000 and interest rates were lowered from 8.75% to a more attractive 6.75%.

“We put together a marketing package that was irresistible,” said the spokesperson. The 71 units sold out in four months, with a total sales volume of approximately $5 million.

In addition to making the financial terms of sale more attractive, the developers also implemented landscaping and design improvements. The main entrances of the townhouses, previously planned for the back of the units, were switched to the front, facing Grapetree Drive.

Jingling Bells

Some symbols of the holiday season, such as snow, don’t exist here on Key Biscayne. But other signs of the season are the same everywhere. Christmas shopping, for one.

What are people buying this year? As usual, a little bit of everything. But there are some trends. Of course, clothes are a popular item for men and women. Linda White, of Scotts Village, reports the sale of more dresses than in recent years.

“I think women are tired of pants,” she said. “Why, some women haven’t seen their legs in seven years.” But White adds that slacks and pantsuits aren’t about to disappear.

“Pants will always sell on this island,” she says. “It’s the typical Key Biscayne look — casual.”

She says that women’s skirts are staying right below the knee, a length that this year has been referred to as “the restaurant dress.”

Question

Q: Do you worry about eating too much over the holidays?

A: “Yes, I’ve lost 85 pounds since last Christmas and I’m worried I’ll gain it back,” said Bobby Beathard, director of personnel for the Miami Dolphins and avid marathon runner.

Key Colony

The recently completed sales offices and display complex at Key Colony are open and reservations are being accepted for the residential community. The announcement was made by Fritz Scharenberg, executive vice president and general manager of Fininvest Ltd., owners and developers of Key Colony.

Mr. Scharenberg said construction will commence on the first 286 units on the southeast section of the 41.3 acre tract in early 1977.

Key Colony was designed by the architectural planners Donald Sandy and James A. Babcock of San Francisco. The completed plans call for 50% of the project to be set aside as open space with natural areas, landscaped gardens, walkways, atriums, and esplanades.

When completed, Key Colony will include twelve tennis courts, six swimming pools (one olympic sized), and six recreational complexes designed for various age groups and lifestyles.

Largest Classroom

To most Dade County residents, Crandon Park is a center for weekend respite, the best place in town for that family barbecue, a trip to the zoo, or a day just lounging in the sand.

But to Mabel Miller, James Espy and John Banta, the park is the county’s largest classroom; its ultimate science laboratory.

These three staff the County’s Environmental Education Center, jointly sponsored by the Board of Education and the Parks and Recreation Department.

The idea is to expose local children to South Florida in its natural state. Every weekday, a group of mostly sixth graders ventures out to explore and observe life in the woods and the water.

Miller starts with the basics. “You know you are on an island, don’t you?” she asks the school children. “And what is the name of this island?” When one youngster answers “Crandon Park,” she straightens him out.

The kids wade in the ocean with nets, giving them the chance to find out they have plenty of company when they go for a swim. “Hey, look at those turtles,” yells one child. Another finds a horseshoe crab. At the end of the day, most of the catch is put back into the water, in line with the center’s emphasis on conservation.