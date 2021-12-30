The month was January and the year 2009. Let's see what was making news on the island back then.

Dirt coming out of 530 Crandon site

Crews are cleaning up contamination left by the old Tony’s Citgo gas station at 530 Crandon Blvd., clearing one hurdle in local leaders’ hopes of turning the Village-owned lot into something more than a storage yard.

However, many more — possibly bigger — hurdles remain. At a Village Council Meeting, on January 13, Village Manager Chip Iglesias said workers at the site are hauling away truckloads of dirt and bringing in fresh lime rock.

He expects the work will be done this week, allowing officials from the County to analyze the lot for any lingering traces of lead or petroleum. Then, he told the Council, “we’ll let you know if we’re good to go in terms of getting a clean bill of health.”

But that’s only the beginning of what promises to be a long journey for deciding both an interim and permanent use for the property.

The Council is anxious to do something with the lot, currently home to a Village dumpster and equipment and vehicles used by the Public Works Department and water and sewer crews.

As Council member Michael Kelly noted, “I’m interested in seeing that be as aesthetic as possible as soon as possible. I get the impression there’s a lot of empty space on the lot right now—it’s not being used to its capacity.”

Baby shower for Carrie Stringer-Pipkin

Boris Fernandez to attempt English Channel swim

The last time we heard about Boris Fernandez of Key Biscayne, he had just won the Florida Triathlon state championships. As if that feat were not grand enough, Fernandez is on to bigger and better things.

As part of a fundraiser for the nonprofit organization Manos del Sur, Fernandez will be performing a task known as the Mount Everest of Swimming: he will attempt to swim the English Channel.

Fernandez has years of experience as a competitive swimmer. Born to a father who was the coach of the Cuban National team and a mother who was the coach for the synchronized swim team, Fernandez has swimming in his blood.

The distance between Dover, England, and Cap Gris Nez, France, is 21 miles and it takes anywhere from 10 to 16 hours to traverse. It’s a steep challenge. The water is cold, and Channel Swimming Association rules state no wetsuits or other heat retaining clothing is allowed. The success rate for swimming the Channel is less than ten percent.

[Note: Ultimately Fernandez’s attempt was unsuccessful.]

Sophia wins Gold Medal

At the Junior Orange Bowl Sports Ability Games, Sophia Mayrsohn, age 11, received a gold medal in the 100-meter dash and bronze medals in two other events.

Firefighter Tom Dunfee awarded Bronze Star

Last October, Key Biscayne firefighter/paramedic Thomas Dunfee was off-duty and some 50 miles from the Village fire station when he helped save a man’s life.

Earlier this month, he became just the second local firefighter/paramedic to receive the Bronze Star—the Key Biscayne Fire-Rescue Department’s highest honor.

Fire-Rescue Chief John Gilbert presented Dunfee with the award at a Village Council meeting on January 13. It commemorates Dunfee’s role in saving the life of James Burns, who had suffered a heart attack while going about his job as a surveyor.

Gilbert said that Dunfee was running errands near his home in Boca Raton when he saw a man standing near the side of the road, waving his arms and yelling.

“Dunfee heard the commotion from across the street and immediately went to assist,” Gilbert said.“When he reached Mr. Burns, he found him in full cardiac arrest.” Dunfee began CPR and called 911. “Due to his quick and professional reaction, Mr. Burns is alive today,” Gilbert reported, adding the incident reflects well not only on Dunfee, but also on the entire Key Biscayne Fire-Rescue Department and the training its crew receives.

Fountain takes a hit

A vehicle ran into the fountain at Harbor Drive and West Mashta Drive circle Thursday night, causing extensive damage. According to Chief of Police Charles Press, the driver was charged with careless driving.

Bill Baggs Park

William Calhoun Baggs, editor of the Miami News from 1956-69, vehemently opposed a proposal that first surfaced in the early 1960’s to replace the wild lands at the southern end of Key Biscayne with a sprawling condominium development.

In fact, he pressed the State to acquire the land, “the last beachfront wilderness around here,” as he describes the area in a front-page editorial published during the summer of 1965.

Cape Florida State Park opened on New Year’s Day, 1967.

In 1969, after returning from one of several private trips to Vietnam in which he attempted to broker peace, Baggs suffered a heart attack and died at age 46. In 1973, the State of Florida honored the social activist by naming the park after him.

New Rotarian

Key Biscayne Community Foundation Director Ximena Atunez de Mayolo is inducted into the Rotary Club of Key Biscayne. She was sponsored into the club by Bob Brookes.