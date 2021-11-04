Village studies annexation of Stiltsville

A study on the possibility of annexing Stiltsville to the Village of Key Biscayne has come to an anti-climactic conclusion.

Village Attorney Richard Weiss shared his findings on the subject with the Council, four months after Councilmember Scott Bass suggested looking into the matter. Weiss said the process of annexing Stiltsville would involve petitioning the County Commission for permission to change the Villages’s boundaries. Weiss said prospects for success in that arena were dim.

Bass thought annexing Stiltsville to the Village would protect the aging structures from Biscayne National Park’s plans to demolish them. But Weiss said annexing the homes would not affect their underlying leases, which are held by the Park.

Principal for a day

Bicyclists agree to yield the road

The organizer of the Great Coconut Grove Bike Race is extending an olive branch to Key Biscayne residents.

Lee Marks, an attorney and cycling advocate, has gotten a group of about 40 cyclists he represents to agree to limit how much of the road they take up when racing through Key Biscayne.

“I have reached an agreement with the racers of the peloton group that they will no longer enter a second lane at any time,” said Marks. The agreement stems from an incident last month in which Key Biscayne Police Lt. Samuel Ceballos stopped the pack for taking up both lanes of traffic on Crandon Boulevard.

Marks says he has met with Ceballos several times since the incident, in which no tickets were written, and the two have smoothed over their differences. “I’ve prepared a memo for distribution to the riders, and I’ve gotten the word out that we need to do our best to peacefully coexist.”

Marks adds, however, that sometimes the thrill of the ride gets the better of the racers.

What sewer project?

Guest Column by Fred Sherman

“A true test of government integrity is dealing openly and fairly with citizens. The sewer project now upon us raises serious questions about how the Village government and the Council have handled this matter. You might ask, ‘What sewer project? I thought it was voted down,’ and, indeed, an informal poll of Winn-Dixie shoppers this week brought forth just such a response.

The facts are that bids on the $8 million project covering 706 homes west and south of the school, plus Holiday Colony, will be opened Tuesday, Sept. 7, which by chance happens to be two days before the first scheduled Council meeting on the upcoming budget. I use the word ‘chance’ because the scheduling of the sewer project is two months behind the manager’s timetable.”

Buzz Vernon

With his short buzz-cut hair style and gruff manner, Robert “Buzz” Vernon is one of those throwbacks to an earlier era.

That Vernon stresses discipline to his young charges, in this case eight- and nine-year-olds, shouldn’t surprise anyone. Nor are many people surprised when one of Vernon’s teams wins a Key Biscayne Athletic Club championship.

“Ralph Foster got me started coaching when I was 16. I played every sport coming up through the KBAC.” Vernon offered some words of wisdom, “If you are not having fun nothing else matters. If you win, great. If you lose, try harder.”

Gone with the Wind

Excerpts from the original article by Joan Gill Blank:

“Even as naysayers fill our ears with scary predictions about the end of the millennium, the howling winds and drenching rains of the October 1999 Hurricane Irene gave the knock-down punch to one of the island’s near-champion status trees, the northernmost commonly called Kapok in the Village Green, marking the end of an era. More than 80 years old, the tree that went down in the storm was vulnerable, having sustained severe damage in Hurricane Andrew in 1992. . . . The Ceiba, one of the earliest introduced to U.S. soil, was half as old as the recently restored Cape Florida Lighthouse.”

“The remaining Ceiba [was] planted circa 1917 from a Central American rainforest….This last Ceiba we must particularly cherish as it ages, and educate our children and other park visitors that the exposed buttresses and trunk are neither benches nor bike rack, nor is the bark a carving board. This way, we may be able to Save the Ceiba that still stands tall and is designated on the Key Biscayne Heritage Trail as a significant Tree of Witness.”

Historic monument restored

A long-neglected Key Biscayne granite monument has been restored to its original state. Built in 1855 near what is now the 18th hole at the Crandon Park Golf Course, the monument had been lost for decades until 1970, when it was unearthed during construction of the golf course.

In 1992, Hurricane Andrew hit, knocking off the monument’s capstone and leaving it partially buried under sand for years. Discussions about restoring the monument began about two years ago when John Ricisak, the County’s archeologist, asked professional land surveyor T.L. Riggs if he would volunteer his time and resources to make repairs. “I thought it wouldback_1104_TC be an honor to be able to resurrect it,” said Riggs.

The three-foot-tall, two-ton granite obelisk is the oldest structure in the County after the Cape Florida Lighthouse and forms the northern marker of a surveyor’s baseline of triangulation.

Life Enhancement Forum

Ron Kurtz, a pre-eminent influence in progressive psychotherapy, will talk on “The Mind Body Dialogue” on Monday. The lecture, sponsored by the Key Biscayne Life Enhancement Forum, will be held at the Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science auditorium.

Kurtz, whose method has been described by John Bradshaw as “the cutting edge in modern therapeutic technique,” emphasizes psychotherapy as spiritual practice. Marius Robinson, a co-founder of the KBLEF, stresses that lay people as well as anyone offering emotional support would benefit from this talk.