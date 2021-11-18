News from the island back on November 2009

Grand prize

Lucia Morales won the grand prize raffle at the recent American Legion and Auxiliary Bingo-Blas. From left: Marshall Byrum, Sydney White, Lucia Morales, Maggie Burke, and Jeanette and Dick Turici.

New park

Village Council members have made it official: 530 Crandon Boulevard will be a public park. More details should be firmed up at a meeting next week. The Council voted for the park unanimously on November 10, 2009.

In hopes of moving the process along, Council member Jorge Mendia asked that the issue return to the agenda for the next meeting so local leaders can generate input for a formal site plan. In the meantime, officials discussed progress on sodding the lot so it can have an interim life as a park while the development process continues.

Arturo Hoyo gains honor

President of Coastal Insurance Group, Inc., Arturo Hoyo, has been named chairman-elect of the Florida Association of Insurance Agents (FAIA).

Hoyo, a Key Biscayne resident, has been a member of FAIA since 1979 and his company has been serving South Florida as an independent agency for 30 years.

“Arturo brings a wealth of experience to the FAIA board,” said Jeff Grady, president and CEO of FAIA. “He shares our commitment to ensuring a stable and viable insurance market in Florida, a state that is no stranger to the wrath of Mother Nature.”

Hoyo graduated from Florida State University with a B.S. degree in Insurance and Risk management. He lives on Glenridge Road with his wife Susie and three children, Paul, Brian, and Katie.

Benefits of Tai Chi

For Marius Robinson, Tai Chi is a way to stay supple. The 75-year-old started practicing the ancient Chinese art 10 years ago during Sunday morning sessions on the Village Green.

“It was my best day of the week,” said Robinson, who continues his Sunday morning practice. “Some of the people who have done it regularly feel the same way.”

“It is really great for joint health and helps build muscle strength and balance,” said fellow Tai Chi practitioner Steve Minor. “Even if you are a couch potato you can do it.”

The art incorporates slow and controlled movements. “It is really a moving meditation,” said Minor.

‘Nutcracker’ returns

Several Key dancers are taking part in Miami City Ballet’s performance of “The Nutcracker.” From left: Mariana Paiva, Adjany Kappen, Olivia Ward, Daniella Mora, Marianna Kellogg, Maria Cortinez, Faith Crabtree, and Alessia Rabassa. Marianna Kellogg has held the role of Marie for four seasons. “The Nutcracker” is being performed at the Arsht Center’s Ziff Ballet Opera House.

Dr. Glenn Abrahmsohn to the rescue

On December 29, 2008, Chase Anderson traveled from Knoxville to Key Biscayne. He was accompanied by his mother, two sisters, and a brother-in-law. An avid jogger, Anderson woke up to a beautiful South Florida day on January 2nd and asked his brother-in-law to join him for a jog.

As they neared Cape Florida State Park, Anderson felt a sharp pain in the right side of his head. The left side of his body started to tremble, and he began to lose feeling.

His brother-in-law helped him stumble to a grassy area. That’s when local dentist Dr. Glenn Abrahmsohn approached and calmly asked what was wrong. After asking a few more questions, Abrahmsohn was adamant that someone call 911 immediately.

By that point, Anderson was starting to feel extremely tired and relaxed — symptoms neurologists would later confirm are common following a stroke.

Anderson underwent surgery at Jackson Memorial Hospital and spent several weeks in intensive care before being transferred to a hospital nearer to his home. He gives credit to the man he squinted at through the sun, the man who told him in no uncertain terms he was having a stroke and needed immediate medical help — Glenn Abrahmsohn.

Anderson will return to Key Biscayne this holiday season not only to thank Abrahmsohn, the paramedics, and the doctors who helped save his life but to finish the run he started one year ago

In the dark

Key Biscayners were in the dark for much of the afternoon last Tuesday after a crane struck the main Florida Power and Light transmission line feeding the island.

Village Manager Chip Iglesias said although the incident with the crane occurred off the Key, impacts were felt Village-wide from about 2:15 p.m. until just after 4 p.m.

The Village immediately implemented its emergency plan to respond to the outage. Fire-Rescue Chief John Gilbert, Key Biscayne’s top emergency management official, opened the Emergency Operations Center to oversee employees’ response. Police officers directed traffic at local intersections while Parks and Recreation staff closed the Community Center. Kids who were using the facility at the time of the outage were kept in the gymnasium until they could be picked up by their parents.

Coach Goudie gets winning shower

After winning the championship game, Key Rats football players Mateo Zavalia, Ray Ray Rodriguez, Anthony Puntonet, Josh Roman, and Harrison Easton drench coach Tony Goudie.