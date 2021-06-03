Fish and Chips for $6.50. Chicken Pot Pie on Thursdays for $4.95

Those were the days when the English Pub was the main gathering place on the island!

The first bridge from Miami to Key Biscayne was built in 1947. Five years later, the English Pub - Jamaica Inn came into being.

Description from the pub’s menu: “We wanted a truly unique and authentic pub. Over the years we have welcomed people from all over the world. Many guests have become members of the Pewter Vessel Drinking Society with over 600 members.

Their personally-engraved pewter mugs hang from rafters in the ceiling above the bar, including mugs that belong to Bebe Rebozo and President Richard Nixon.”

English Pub menu courtesy of Mrs Al Shultz