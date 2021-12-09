Holiday Program

The annual Key Biscayne Community School Christmas and Holiday program will be held Wednesday night for intermediate students and Thursday morning for primary students. Both sessions are under the direction of music teacher Lillian Naruns.

The Wednesday program will begin at 7 p.m. in the school cafeteria. Students will present several short plays. Music will be provided by the school choir and the bell and recorder group.

The school choir will perform at the Key Biscayne Woman’s Club holiday meeting on Monday, at Vizcaya on Thursday, and at the Key Biscayne Rotary Club on Friday.

Nancy Stoner

19-1/2 inch Rainbow Trout are not easy to come by and on the Key they make for a lot of fun bragging. Nancy Stoner is righteously proud of this beauty.

Larry’s Texaco

Yet another one of Key Biscayne’s service stations is closing its doors. “Perhaps as early as tomorrow, or whenever the gas runs out, “said Larry Gaboury, who will then turn off the pumps at Larry’s Texaco for the last time.

The closing is prompted by a Florida administrative code requirement that all steel gas tanks at service stations be replaced with fiberglass by December 31. Since the owner of the property, Hardy Matheson, does not wish to replace the tanks, Larry’s Texaco can no longer function as a gas station.

Gaboury, whose father opened the station on the corner of Ocean Lane Drive and Crandon Boulevard in 1955, said he was sorry to be closing.

Gretchen Cosculluela

Gretchen and Jorge Cosculluela celebrated their marriage with a reception at the Miami Rowing Club. Gretchen is the daughter of Dave and Sharon Albright.

Jimmy Stringer

Jimmy Stringer, running back for the 49’ers, evades the Raiders’ Teddy Sullivan during flag football action Saturday.

Teen Tackles Two Snook

By Darrell Nicholson

I’ve managed to squeeze some information out of a true angler. Actually, it didn’t take much squeezing. Twelve-year-old Felix Granados gladly divulged his secret of catching snook, a technique that landed him a 13-pounder and a 20-pounder last weekend at the Yacht Club.

His approach is simple. “I just cast my bait way out and let it sit there,” says Granados. “After about two hours your line starts going out.” It may not be the most orthodox strategy, but one can’t argue with results.

Using a dead sardine for bait, with no leader and a small hook, Granados hauled in the 13-pounder just before sunset Friday.

Two nights later—after wisely buying a big hook—he returned with the same rig and reeled in a 20-pounder.

My mom kept telling me it was time to leave, but I knew something big was going to get my bait. So I went real slowly back to my rod, and when I was about five feet away my line went bzzzzzzz.”

“First the fish started charging toward me, so I had to reel as fast as I could. Then it ran way out and about 20 minutes later I had it reeled back in, but it wrapped around a pole. Then it jumped and I knew it was another snook.”

With two nice snooks under his belt only three weeks into the season, Granados appears well on his way to becoming a fine angler.

Family Tradition

Sisters Kay Rhew and Jo Rice have much in common. They’ve been doing business on Key Biscayne for over 25 years. They grew up on Long Island and carry on a family tradition as owners of Key Biscayne Real Estate.

“Our uncles and family were all in real estate in Oyster Bay, NY,” said Rice. “We grew up with it. So when we moved down here 25 years ago, we got involved in real estate.”

The family business is one of many similarities they share. They both were flight attendants who married pilots.

In 1968, a professional restaurateur approached Rhew and Rice to back a new eatery on the Key. They agreed to the venture and The Beach House restaurant came into being. < It was located on the first lot on the right as you enter Key Biscayne. >

“One day, the restaurant partner had to leave town,” said Rhew. “We learned the restaurant business in a hurry, the hard way.”

When running a real estate company and a restaurant became too much, they leased out The Beach House but retained ownership of the property. “We had a second family at The Beach House,” recalled Rice. “Many Key Biscayne kids had their first jobs there, and we enjoyed the relationships.”

Contemporary Art

Friday night the Contemporary Art Gallery of Key Biscayne held a holiday reception featuring the works of Miami artist Agustin Gainza. Gallery owners Naydu and Serge Commenoz hosted a champagne reception, and the artist’s works placed everyone in a festive mood. The brightly colored works in oil, water color, and ceramic feature local scenes painted especially for this show. Gainza, who is Cuban-born, has lived in Miami since 1979. Among his most notable works is the 8x20-foot mural in ceramic which hangs in the Bascom Palmer Eye Institute.

Sonesta Circus

The annual Sonesta Beach Circus sponsored by the Coral Gables Jaycees will be held Thursday, December 28, in the hotel’s Grand Ballroom. The circus will include jugglers, clowns, a live band, and acrobats.

Because of the popularity of the event, a second show has been added this year. Over 350 children attended last year’s performance.