Congratulations to Dana Earle

Bill and Sandy Earle subpoenaed family and friends for a celebration in honor of daughter Dana last Saturday evening. After years of hard work, Dana graduated from law school at the University of Miami and has passed the bar exam.

She began her legal career with the State Attorney’s office in Palm Beach County.

Special guests included Judge David Dyer and his wife. Bill Earle started his own legal career interning under the direction of Judge Dyer.

Grand Bay Progress

The 14-story luxury Grand Bay Residences will be topped off the first week of December, announced co-developers Martin Margulies and Sheldon Lowe of Margulies and Lowe Development.

Construction began in mid-April 1995 and the target date for completion is September 1996. Margulies has previously developed several condominium projects in the Miami area, including Grove Isle, the Kenilworth, and Jockey Club Phase III.

Young Artist Awards

The Young Artist’s Program kicked off its third year with an award ceremony held at the Key Biscayne Bank on Wednesday. Key Biscayne Elementary School art instructor JoAnn Young focused this session on the work of Pablo Picasso.

Winners are Isabella Neroni, Aric Garcia, and Justin Miller. All work is displayed at the bank.

Tony Pelle Runs NYC Marathon

Tony Pelle finished the 1995 New York City marathon with a time of 3:36, placing him in South Florida’s top 20 male finishers. It was only Pelle’s second marathon, and he shaved 25 minutes off his previous time of 4:01, which he ran in the 1994 NYC marathon.

Conditions for the 1995 race were difficult. The temperature on race morning was in the low 30s, making it the coldest NYC Marathon in history. Runners had to contend with particularly brutal conditions while waiting for the race to start, including snow flurries, rain, and wind gusts up to 50 mph. Fortunately, the sun came out once the race began.

Pelle had a goal. “I wanted to break four hours,” he said. “I knew at various points I was way ahead of what I needed. But you never take that for granted. At any moment you can get a new pain or muscle cramp—even one mile before the end of a race could ruin it.”

But things went Pelle’s way and he finished well under four hours. “I crossed the finish line with a big smile on my face. I had a lot of energy left. It was extreme but invigorating.”

[Postscript: Pelle continued running and went on to finish other marathons, including the Chicago Marathon. He passed away from cancer on July 1, 2014. There is a bench near the base of the lighthouse in his honor.]

The Laundry Man

“If you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em.” The popular saying holds special meaning for Key Biscayne resident Ken Rijock. In his former life, the 49-year-old paralegal used to launder dirty money. Now he is teaching those same money laundering techniques to law enforcement officers and the banking community in order to help combat crime.

Before he got into the money laundering business, Rijock was a successful attorney who specialized in banking. But as a Vietnam veteran, he found the practice of law a little boring. When a buddy approached asking for Rijock’s help hiding money acquired through the illegal drug trade, Rijock eagerly got his hands wet.

“I showed them how to form corporations overseas and get certificates of deposit to earn high rates of interest,” Rijock says. “It was a different time and Miami Vice was for real.”

But in 1986 the federal government enacted the Money Laundering Control Act, which imposed stiff prison terms and heavy fines for offenders. Rijock decided the risk was no longer worth it at that point and quit. Nevertheless, four years later, one of Rijock’s former clients turned him in. He served two years in prison and agreed to resign from the Florida Bar.

“I like being on the good-guy side now. People have an obligation to lead an honest life.”

Rijock’s book, The Laundry Man, is available at local booksellers and Amazon.

KBES Garage Sale

Teachers and parents held a garage sale in the Key Biscayne Elementary School cafeteria on Saturday.

New Look for Crandon

The Crandon Boulevard Beautification Foundation wrapped up three months of work with a presentation to the Village Council last Tuesday.

The Council consented to have Gail Boreman, a landscape architect who designed the plantings at the end of Harbor Drive, look at the existing plants and make recommendations to the Village.

The Foundation listed two primary goals for the proposed plans: using low-maintenance permanent planting that will not require seasonal change and establishing long-term costs significantly lower than present expenditures. “I think there are some nice changes proposed,” said Council Member Michele Padovan, a member of the Foundation.

Key residents on the Foundation include Armando Nunez, Jane Lusk-Smith, Jean Lardon, Valerie Cassidy, James Dowd, Ana Greeven, Cecile Sanchez, Ellen Merritt, Marianne Coto, Conchita Suarez, Mercedes Porcain, Linda Davitian and Padovan.

Flat Rate for Taxi Rides

The Dade County Board of Commissioners will vote on November 21 on a $29 flat rate taxi fare between the Miami International Airport and Key Biscayne. If approved, the flat rate will take effect in 60 days.

The impetus for the flat rate came from a group of Key business leaders who were looking to avoid passengers being overcharged. A test program for flat rate fares between the airport and Miami Beach has proven successful.

“Airport drivers sometimes found circuitous routes that ran as high as $37,” said Chris Sager of the Pankey Institute. “The flat rate will assure us of a reasonable fare.”