What was making news on the island in October of 2003

Virginia Key

More than 15 years ago (1985), the City of Miami, under the leadership of urban planner Jack Luft, developed an ambitious master plan for Virginia Key.

One problem with the document was that it didn’t make allowances for the fact that Virginia Key is a rag-tag split of land, some of which belongs to Miami Dade County, some to City of Miami, still more is under federal jurisdiction. Because the county was not involved in the planning process, the master plan did not create a complete picture of the future. Nor did the master plan take into consideration what was happening on Key Biscayne and in the county and state parks and how that might relate to Virginia Key.

Fortunately for Key Biscayne, none of the ambitious development plans for Virginia Key ever became a reality.

Now, out of the shadows of a negative — the contentious relationship between the Village of Key Biscayne and Miami Seaquarium — is coming a positive master plan for Virginia Key that will involve all entities.

While taking part in a discussion with what to do about Seaquarium’s lease and its desire for more parking, Miami-Dade County Assistant Manager Pete Hernandez grew weary of what he saw as the piecemeal approach to governing Virginia Key.

He then discovered that the City of Miami was already preparing a request for proposal from consultants interested in developing a Virginia Key meter plan. The good timing left all parties — MAST Academy, The Virginia Key Beach Park Trust, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the University of Miami, Miami Seaquarium and the Village of Key Biscayne — even more anxious to start a study.

Although Key Biscayne does not own land on Virginia Key, as the front door to the residential island, what happens on Virginia Key affects Key Biscayne.

Segway Concession

Sonesta Beach Resort celebrated the grand opening of its Relay Store and Segway Excursion Center on Thursday. General Manager Matthias Kemmerer offered demonstration rides across the pool-side veranda on the self-balancing, electric powered transportation devices,

24 hour pour

Crews plan to start work in the wee hours of the morning next Saturday to lay the foundation for the Community Center. Paul Abbott, community center consultant, said the “24 hour pour” should start around 2 a.m. He said the pour must continue uninterrupted until it is completed because concrete surfaces that aren’t poured all at once are subject to buckling, cracking and other structural weaknesses.

Village Council members had to amend the community’s noise ordinance — which bans “loud or excessive noise” before 9 a.m. or after 7 p.m. on Saturdays — to allow for the continuous pour. They did so unanimously with Mayor Bob Oldakowski stressing that suspension of the ordinance was a one-time thing.

That’s the Way We Like it

John and Selene Devaney hosted a party for 1,000 guests at the Key Biscayne Yacht Club, featuring K.C. and the SunshineBand. Many in the crowd wore disco-era clothing and their best boogie shoes.

Porches and Podiums

Joe Downs started up the engine of his Porsche GT3 Cup car in the driveway of his Harbor Drive home. Racing number 91 was displayed in red letters on the white hood. The sound of a 390-horsepower racing car rumbling loudly on a quiet, sunny morning rattled windows.

Downs’s car doesn’t cruise the roads of Miami, but the racetracks of the Southeast U.S. The Key Biscayne lawyer competes in two amateur racing series. Recently he posted his best result in a Porsche Club America series, earning a third-place podium finish in a 90-minute endurance race.

“The PCA is challenging,” said Downs. “At Sebring, you’ll be racing with 30 cars running door to door for 90 minutes with everybody’s lap time separated by only one or two seconds.”

Downs will be racing this weekend at the Homestead MotorSports Complex.

Rise, Ye Sea Slugs!

The first light of morning pours through the windows of a nondescript duplex on Fernwood Road, prompting Robin Gill to rise to meet his daily routine. For the next three hours, he proceeds to comb through tomes of haiku to seek inspiration in the form of the tiny inhabitants of the sea whose disposition mirrors his own. The fruit of this voluminous research is a 480-page book analyzing 1,000 poems about the sea cucumber.

Gill speaks at length about the rich history of sea cucumber in haiku in Japan, where he spent 20 years, writing and working as an acquisitions editor and translator for a small publishing house. His personal credo is “Stay still, waste not (except for words, as they cost little energy) and be completely open about everything.”

Gill is scheduled to appear at the Miami Book Fair International which runs through Sunday.