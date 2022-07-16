Omar Pousa and his wife Cecilia Alvarez-Pousa were enjoying a quiet Friday evening dinner at a restaurant in the Square Shopping Center on Key Biscayne, where they were interrupted by flashing lights and the sounds of sirens nearby, later witnessing a bicycle pressed under a pickup truck.

"It could have been worse," said Key Biscayne Police Chief Frank Sousa. "The kid is very lucky."

Fire Rescue Chief Eric Lang said his department responded to the scene, where a pediatric patient (under the age of 18) needed assistance, but "we did not transport," he said, calling it "a good thing."

The child was met by his father, who took him home and treated him for what Sousa called "road rash."

Sousa said the boy was riding his bicycle northbound on Crandon Boulevard at 9:34 p.m., when a driver in a Dodge pickup was exiting the area at 180 Crandon, where Domino's and Subway are located.

"He just didn't see him," said Sousa, noting that the driver received a citation for being at fault.

There was no indication if the bicycle had lights, Sousa said, from reading the initial police report.

This type of accident has been uncommon on the island, he said.

Pousa conferred. "It was the first accident that I saw on the island," he told the Islander News.

Pousa said they were immediately concerned with the condition of the person riding the bike, which appeared "destroyed" under the vehicle, which stopped in front of the shopping center.”

"Looking at the pictures (of the bike), it was pretty bad," Sousa said. "The kid is lucky."