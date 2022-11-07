It is finally here... attention of island voters and candidates now turns to Election Day

An exhaustive and at times acrimonious island political campaign has now come to an end on the island and Tuesday, November 8, a portion of the island’s 8,152 registered voters are now in a position to decide who will be the Village new Mayor, replacing Mike Davey, and three new Councimembers.

The campaign has seen its share of ups and down, but what has not been missing is the island tradition of candidates being accessible for voters and candidates - and their supporters - lining the Crandon and Harbor corner waving and holding signs to attract voters.

In case you have been out of the country, Joe Rasco and Fausto Gomez are vying for the position of mayor of Key Biscayne, after Rasco garnered the highest number of votes in the primary elections that reduced the field from three candidates, leaving Katie Petros in third place.

In the Village of Key Biscayne council race, three seats are open and five residents, Andy Herrera, Ed London, Nick Lopez-Jenkins, Oscar Sardinas, and Fernando Vazquez are in the running.

Two seats became open when Ignacio Segurola and Luis Lauredo decided not to seek reelection and incumbent Ed London seeking reelection.

On Tuesday, those who did not cast a vote by mail or in person-early voting, will be voting at the Key Biscayne Community Center, which is open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Nearly 3,000 island voters - just over 36 percent - have already cast their ballots.

There are also seven Key Biscayne charter amendments on the ballot. Click here for a sample ballot which outlines all the options voters will be asked to decide on.

In addition to the Village ballots items, residents will be voting to elect a Florida Governor between Republican incumbent Ron DeSantis and Democratic challenger, and former Fl Governor (as a Republican) Charlie Crist.

The new mayor will occupy the position for two years while the Councilmembers will be elected to a four-year term. In all cases, the positions are ad-honorem, that is, they do not receive remuneration.