It is hot; cool off with a FREE Slurpee at 7-Eleven

Yes. Today is 7-11 (July 11) and to celebrate the popular 7-Eleven chain's 96th birthday, is giving everyone a free small Slurpee drink at participating 7-Eleven stores today.

This marks the 21st year in a row of the giveaway promotion, which has become a summertime tradition.

How to score a a free Slurpee?

On Tuesday, July 11, just show up at a participating 7-Eleven, and ask for a free small Slurpee (while supplies last).

Also on Tuesday, 7-Eleven loyalty members will have access to select $1 food deals on Big Bite Hot Dogs and other snacks.

"To our awesome Slurpee drink fans: you asked, and we’re delivering by giving even more ways to redeem free Slurpee drinks and irresistible food deals to celebrate our 96th birthday,” Marissa Jarratt, 7-Eleven's chief marketing & sustainability officer, said.

On Key Biscayne, the 7-Eleven story is located in the Harbor Plaza at 51 Harbor Drive.

