Key Biscayne and Miami-Dade County homeowners have been receiving letters from the Property Appraiser Office reminding them to apply for their 2022 Homestead Exemption, or to cancel their exemption if no longer are eligible for it.

The mailings include tax saving exemption benefit information to residential property owners, said county Property Appraiser Pedro J. Garcia. Automatic renewal receipts were included, as well as

This includes encouraging them to apply for the Homestead Exemption, as well as courtesy homestead applications for new homeowners.

Homeowners should review their renewal receipts to ensure they continue to qualify for their exemption(s). If the property owners remain eligible in 2022, no further action is needed. Just keep the document for your records.

If the homeowner no longer qualifies for their exemption(s), however, Florida law requires the property appraiser be notified.

To cancel exemptions, property owners should sign the cancellation portion of the receipt and return it to the Office of the Property Appraiser at 111 NW 1st Street, Suite 710, Miami, FL 33128 by Tuesday, March 2.

“I urge all homeowners to review these important documents carefully,” Garcia said. “Our staff will be visiting different areas of the county to provide better accessibility to homeowners who may have questions regarding their property tax benefits.”

Anyone with questions about their exemption status can visit the Property Appraiser’s website at miamidade.gov/pa or visit the office in person. In addition to the NW 1st Street office, the Property Appraiser has a second office at the South Dade Government Center (10710 SW 211th Street, 2nd Floor.

The offices is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. You can also call (305) 375-4712.

Several outreach events will be held over the next month to offer homeowners the chance to discuss their situation with office personnel.

They will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at:

- January 29. South Dade Government Center (2nd Floor), 10710 SW 211th St., Cutler Bay

- February 26. Westchester Regional Library, 9445 Coral Way, Miami

And from 5 to 7 p.m. at:

- January 13. West Kendall Regional Library, 10201 Hammocks Blvd., Miami

- February 3. Pinecrest Branch Library, 5835 SW 111th St., Pinecrest

- February 17. Milander Center, 4800 Palm Ave., Hialeah