Itch-inducing invisible jellyfish larvae – aka, ‘sea lice’ – prevalent on island waters this time of year

Itching to go swimming in the blue, balmy waters of Key Biscayne and Biscayne Bay? In some cases, you might just be itching when you get out.

That's what happened last weekend to Chris Arrocha, who for days was covered with red welts, and who couldn't sleep or focus on his normal life because of constant itching.

He suspects sea lice are to blame, although the folks at the Urgent Care Center where he eventually went weren't quite sure what it was, he said.

Nearly a week later, his itching finally is subsiding, thanks to his wife eventually spraying diluted vinegar over the welts -- ouch! -- as he emerges from the shower, and takes over-the-counter Benadryl, an oral antihistamine.

Swimming behind his Key Colony residence on Key Biscayne, Arrocha said he had to walk through a good amount of seaweed on the beach before getting into the water, a passion he's enjoyed for much of his 43 years.

"I'm in the water often, and maybe I'll get a (red) spot here or there, but it's all over ... I'm completely welted," he said. "I look identical to the photos (describing what sea lice are)."

The rash, also called "seabather's eruption," is a form of dermatitis caused by transparent jellyfish larvae in the water. There is no relation to head lice at all. As one emerges from the water, the larvae will cling to the body, then inject toxins.

According to WebMD, a red, itchy rash will appear over parts of the body covered by hair or a bathing suit.

"It's itchy, but not particularly harmful," said Key Biscayne's Chief of Resiliency and Sustainability, Dr. Roland Saminy, who admits he's not an expert on jellyfish larvae. "Everybody reacts differently, some are more sensitive than others. (But) you're in the ocean, diving, snorkeling, surfing, you're going to get tagged."

Arrocha said there has been plenty of sargassum on Key Biscayne's beaches, as is customary this time of year with ocean currents spinning toward Florida. And sea lice are attracted to warmer waters, although the southwest coast of Florida usually is a hot spot.

"If there's a lot of seaweed in the area, the sargassum can catch sea lice, and maybe they get concentrated in one area," Dr. Samimy said, providing a personal opinion. "Is there a correlation? Could there be? Maybe, but not specifically. Wading through a bunch of sargassum in the water is where you'd get tagged (in that case)."

Key Biscayne Fire Rescue Chief Eric Lang checked with his staff, but there were no glaring reports of sea lice stings lately, only "the common Man o' War stings" among the hundreds and hundreds of swimmers and divers.

The rash associated with sea lice has been documented along Florida’s coastline for several decades, according to Florida's Department of Health, with March through August being the peak periods.

Because most people treat themselves, it's unclear how prevalent these rashes really are. Reportedly, the hardest-hit areas in the southern part of the state are off Palm Beach and North Broward counties, where the Gulf Stream passes closest to the shore.

A message left with the Department of Environmental Resources Management in Miami-Dade County was not returned as of Monday morning.

According to WebMD, symptoms happen quicker the second time one is stung.

Its physicians offer two important tips:

- Don’t jump into a shower or pool with your bathing suit on and expect relief. Fresh water will make the jellyfish start to sting again and may worsen your pain.

- Instead, take off your bathing suit as soon as possible and rinse your body. -

- Wash the suit in hot water and toss it into the dryer to make sure all the larvae are gone. If you had a severe rash, you may even want to get rid of the suit.