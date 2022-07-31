“... it's almost ludicrous…” Debate about scheduled pelotons slowdowns keeps gaining speed

Traffic changes on the Rickenbacker Causeway are stirring up discussions, such as the one during last week’s Village Council meeting.

Miami-Dade County officials are trying to rein in pelotons, group riders, by allowing riders early in the morning on specified weekends to take over the right traffic lane while police monitor the left lane in an escort-type fashion.

Vice Mayor Brett Moss said he's been receiving messages from concerned citizens who hope lanes are not blocked during school days and work days. "We need to relay that message," he said.

Mayor Mike Davey agreed. "Doing it in the fall would be a tough one. We'll have a conversation (with County officials) to know ahead of time when they will do it."

Essentially, everything is blocked, Council member Allison McCormick said. "They shut down the right lane (for the bicycles) and then shut the left lane with the police."

Wednesday, August. 17, is the first day of school. If lanes are blocked, McCormick said, it will be chaos.

"The first two weeks, everyone is driving their kid to school. The idea that (they'd have) to contend with this organized peloton ..."

Council member Luis Lauredo expressed his frustration at why all the fuss is being made over peloton riders.

"All this for a sport ... it's almost ludicrous that we go through all this," he said. "This is a sport and we have to worry about spending money, and (talking) about privatization. The hard-working people in Hialeah or Little Havana, who have two days off (to come to the island on weekends) have to adjust to our reality. Politics is the art of the possible, and the possible is that we cater to the minority."

Fellow Council member Frank Caplan nodded, but said, "They have rights, too," to which Lauredo agreed.

McCormick said very little seems to be done when it comes to enforcing rules for bicycle behavior.

"Very few cyclists are getting pulled over," she said. "The enforcement (seems to be) 95 to 99% against cars ... (in one instance) the officer told me they were here for the cyclists."

Moss has noted that, in the wake of tragic incidents, "separation (between vehicles and bikes) is starting. I'm all for strict enforcement. I'm 100% behind that," he said.

What he doesn't favor is the drop in speed to 35 mph on a straightaway or the five different speed fluctuations along the causeway.

"I'm still getting passed by school buses or county vehicles," Moss said. "... I spoke to many bicyclists and every one says it is ridiculous (to drop the speed limit). Whether it's 35 or 45, the Rickenbacker remains very safe – it’s not even listed among the county's 50 most dangerous stretches of roads, he said. “Now, it's a three-lane highway going 35 mph ... I feel like you're not even moving."

Miss fears this will lead to frustration among drivers, especially when lanes are blocked for pelotons. "Frustrated drivers are more dangerous," he said.