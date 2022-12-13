Joint initiative will teach the public about life in the Everglades and the importance of protecting our water supply

The Key Biscayne Community Foundation and The Everglades Foundation have started a free education initiative to teach people about the significance of shielding the supply of drinking water from toxic chemicals.

The initiative includes training teachers so they can offer standardized courses about the environment to their students, said Begone Cazalis, director of communications for the Everglades Foundation..

Cazalis said the KB Community Foundation is reaching out to the K-8 Center and St. Agnes to invite them to attend the Everglades training program. The Everglades Foundation has trained over 5,000 teachers in 28 Florida counties, impacting more than 175,000 students.

"We are thrilled to be working with them, bringing Everglades literacy and protecting the water supply," she said. "It's something that concerns every community in Miami-Dade.”

Teachers and their students will learn about the Everglades restoration projects overseen by the federal and state governments, said Cazalis.

The program will also impact teachers and students in Miami’s Liberty City community as part of the KBCF’s “Power of Water “outreach project that raises awareness of the challenges of protecting the Everglades and our drinking water supply.

"Ninety percent of people don't know fresh water they use everyday comes from the Everglades," Cazalis said. "So, we realize we have a lot of work to do."

The Key Biscayne Community Foundation said on social media that The Everglades Foundation partnership is unique. "We all have a role in the health of this unique, precious ecosystem," the foundation said.

The two foundations recently invited the community on a field trip to get a first-hand look at the large wetland, which is home to hundreds of animal species along the coastal mangroves.

Participants took airboat rides through the Everglades, where they saw restoration projects to restore water flow from the north portions of the Everglades above Tamiami Trail to the south.

Through science, advocacy and education, the two organizations help stakeholders better understand how their actions affect the ecosystem while also playing an integral part in supporting local, state, and national leaders to make well-informed decisions.

"There are no other Everglades in the world," the KBCF said about the field trip. "They are, they have always been, one of the unique regions of the earth; remote, never wholly known. Nothing anywhere else is like them."

Water quality concerns in the freshwater Everglades have focused on two main issues: phosphorus enrichment and elevated mercury in wildlife, The Everglades Foundation has said.

Participants can register at the Key Biscayne Community Foundation by calling (305) 361-2770. To contact the Everglades Foundation, visit its website to reserve a spot for a tour, www.evergladesfoundation.org