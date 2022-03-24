As Jorge Brito walks through Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park to make sure it is intact, clean and visitors are having a good time, he is often greeted with compliments on the job he is doing as the new park manager.

“We love the park,” said Key Biscayne resident Jane Torres, who was riding her bike near the landmark lighthouse and Biscayne Bay.

Brito, 45, took over the position on March 5, replacing the much-loved Art Yerian, who died last month.

Previously, Brito was the assistant park manager and he learned the ropes from his mentor, Yerian, who himself became park manager in 2015.

Brito, who has been working for the park for 20 years, said becoming the new park manager is a dream realized but also a bittersweet moment.

“It's sweet for me, but also bitter because the previous manager passed away,” Brito said. “I think it was a big accomplishment to manage the park.”

Located at 1200 Crandon Boulevard, the park features over a mile of Atlantic shoreline, highlighted by the historic lighthouse, which is the oldest structure in Miami-Dade County.

People visit the park to hike, run, bike ride, swim, camping, canoeing and kayaking, scuba diving, or just enjoy a dose of nature and the environment.

The park was built in 1967 and named after the former editor of Miami News.

As we spoke with Brito on this particular day, the sun was shining bright, the water glowing, people enjoying the amenities, and the lighthouse was towering over a young couple sitting on a bench enjoying nature and nice weather.

Brito oversees a 17-member staff including park rangers, park service specialists and office personnel to help him manage the park.

He said his goal is to keep serving the public and support the mission of remaining one of Florida’s top state parks. Now, Bill Baggs has one of the highest visitation rates in Florida for state parks, he said.

Brito, who calls himself an environmental advocate, said protecting the park's special natural habitat is a top priority.

He organizes beach clean-up and education programs with park specialists and school kids, and teaches kids how important it is to protect the environment.

“I love the environment,” he said. “It's beautiful and peaceful. I want to protect the environment for people to visit and enjoy.”

It is a challenge managing such a large, busy park, but Brito said his staff can handle it.

Brito, who has lived in Key Biscayne for 20 years, was born in Cuba and graduated from college there with a degree in hydraulic and hydrologic studies.

He subsequently moved to Northern California, where he worked at a state park for five years, first as a seasonal employee and then park ranger.

When he moved to Key Biscayne to be closer to family members, he eventually landed a park specialist job at Bill Bass Cape Florida State Park in 2002.

The difference between state parks in California and those in Florida is the amount of contact rangers have with FLorida park visitors.

“In California, I didn't have any contact with the visitors,” he said. “My duties were up in the mountains, hiking and building walking and bike trails. In Florida, I have a lot of contact with the visitors here. I'm learning everything from the culture to things people love to do in the park.”

Park visitor Torres, who has known Brito for 20 years as she uses the space to exercise her dog (she even attended her daughter's wedding in the park), said Brito is the best person for the manager's job.

“Cape Florida State Park is in good hands again with Jorge Brito continuing to have a park to serve everyone,” said Torres.