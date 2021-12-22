“I am beyond honored and thrilled,” Juanes

Grammy-winning singer and Key Biscayne resident Juanes has been selected to receive the 2022 International Peace Honor from PeaceTech Lab. The ceremony will be held in February.

The megastar co-founded the peace-building non-profit organization Mi Sangre Foundation 15 years ago in his native Colombia. The group’s objective is to use music and art to promote positive social change in a visible and lasting manner. The Mi Sangre Foundation helps children and adolescents get involved and become agents for change in their community.

“Juanes has reached the pinnacle of success,” said Sheldon Himelfarb, president and CEO of PeaceTech Lab. “And (he) has found a way to continue to make a difference in the world — not only with his music and talent, but with lasting, effective peacebuilding methods which empower the next generation of peace builders. It’s an honor to recognize him as an International Peace Honoree.”

Juanes said it is a privilege to be recognized.

“I am beyond honored and thrilled to be among this group of impassioned leaders working to make the world a more inclusive, and peaceful place,” the singer said. “I was blessed to embrace music as a creative outlet at a time of great turmoil during my youth, and now through Mi Sangre Foundation, we aim to create a space for today’s youth as they wrestle with the overlapping and ongoing crises in Colombia.”

According to their website, the International Peace Honors is a mission-driven award paying tribute to leaders who have championed a fundamental social cause to help advance humanity and our planet.

Others who will be recognized Feb. 27 include actor Forest Whitaker and Brandon Stanton, creator of Humans of New York among others.

The event will be broadcast digitally via PeaceTech Lab’s social media platforms.

